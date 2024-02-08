Delsea Football appoints Jason Volpe as its third head coach in 64 years

Jason Volpe is fully aware of the task ahead of him.

In a community that breathes football, Volpe faces the difficult challenge of replacing a legendary coach And taking over a program fresh off a state championship run.

Volpe, 39, was approved by the board Wednesday night as the next head football coach for Delsea Regional High School.

It will be Volpe's first head coaching job. He was an assistant coach at Vineland for 14 years and joined the Delsea staff as an assistant last fall.

Although the school has been open since 1960, Volpe is on a very short list for the job.

John Oberg won a record 230 games in South Jersey from 1960 to 1993 before his neighbor Sal Marchese took over the program and led it for the next 31 years, with 249 wins, 11 sectional titles and its first state championship last fall. .

More:Sal Marchese is stepping down as Delsea's head coach after 31 years

Now the Crusaders are turning to a Vineland native to lead the team into the future.

“I'm very excited to get started,” Volpe said. Clearly, there is a tremendous amount of pressure on the third head coach in school history, especially after what those coaches have accomplished. Just in recent history, winning a state title last year and coming in second the year before that. Those are huge shoes to fill.

I'm confident in what we can continue to do here. It is important to maintain the culture and work ethic they have built. It's not just about having talent, it's also about how you use and develop it. There is a recipe for success here.

Volpe learned the Delsea way last year as an assistant coach in the program, working with the freshman and junior varsity teams. He also said several assistant coaches will remain on the staff, including offensive line coach Ron Flaim, quarterbacks coach Mark Deal along with Tom Sweeney and Darryl Price.

More:Legendary Delsea football coach and athletic director John Oberg dies

The season in which Marchese and Co. were working proved invaluable to Volpe.

It was helpful to see how things work here, said Volpe, a physical education teacher at the school. The daily things, how they plan things, what their routine looks like. It was a huge benefit to be able to learn from these great coaches and how they interacted with the kids.

That doesn't mean there won't be big changes for Delsea, especially on the attacking side of the football.

The Crusaders will say goodbye to the Wing-T, a staple of the program throughout its existence.

“I'm going to run a shotgun offense,” said Volpe, who was offensive coordinator during his time at Vineland.

“He's very innovative,” former Vineland head coach Dan Russo said. “His offense at Vineland is tied for the most records, including 395 points in a season (2016). He also has the perfect attitude for working with kids and never gets too high or too low.”

Daniel Russo, a junior at Delsea and the son of the former Vineland coach, was the quarterback at Vineland in Volpe's offense. He transferred to Delsea, where he was a fullback/linebacker in the Crusaders' state championship game.

“He's always thinking ahead,” the younger Russo said. “He has a plan for everything. If the other team shot something at us, he would always have something to counter it.”

Delsea athletic director Ken Schoudt said Volpe had strong answers during the interview, but the question he asked AD was impressive.

He asked what I was looking for in a coach, Schoudt said. I told him I wanted someone who would respect what had happened before they got here, but who was willing to put their own spin on it and put their own spin on the program.

He has his work cut out for him. He knows. But there is nothing in his mindset that this program will fail. Jason is ready to pick up the ball and run with it.

Volpe said Marchese told the new coach to be himself and not let anyone outside influence him.

He said everything is going to change and that's OK, Volpe said. He has been very supportive and very helpful. He told him I could lean on him.

