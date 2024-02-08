Sports
Delsea Football appoints Jason Volpe as its third head coach in 64 years
Jason Volpe is fully aware of the task ahead of him.
In a community that breathes football, Volpe faces the difficult challenge of replacing a legendary coach And taking over a program fresh off a state championship run.
Volpe, 39, was approved by the board Wednesday night as the next head football coach for Delsea Regional High School.
It will be Volpe's first head coaching job. He was an assistant coach at Vineland for 14 years and joined the Delsea staff as an assistant last fall.
Although the school has been open since 1960, Volpe is on a very short list for the job.
John Oberg won a record 230 games in South Jersey from 1960 to 1993 before his neighbor Sal Marchese took over the program and led it for the next 31 years, with 249 wins, 11 sectional titles and its first state championship last fall. .
More:Sal Marchese is stepping down as Delsea's head coach after 31 years
Now the Crusaders are turning to a Vineland native to lead the team into the future.
“I'm very excited to get started,” Volpe said. Clearly, there is a tremendous amount of pressure on the third head coach in school history, especially after what those coaches have accomplished. Just in recent history, winning a state title last year and coming in second the year before that. Those are huge shoes to fill.
I'm confident in what we can continue to do here. It is important to maintain the culture and work ethic they have built. It's not just about having talent, it's also about how you use and develop it. There is a recipe for success here.
Volpe learned the Delsea way last year as an assistant coach in the program, working with the freshman and junior varsity teams. He also said several assistant coaches will remain on the staff, including offensive line coach Ron Flaim, quarterbacks coach Mark Deal along with Tom Sweeney and Darryl Price.
More:Legendary Delsea football coach and athletic director John Oberg dies
The season in which Marchese and Co. were working proved invaluable to Volpe.
It was helpful to see how things work here, said Volpe, a physical education teacher at the school. The daily things, how they plan things, what their routine looks like. It was a huge benefit to be able to learn from these great coaches and how they interacted with the kids.
That doesn't mean there won't be big changes for Delsea, especially on the attacking side of the football.
The Crusaders will say goodbye to the Wing-T, a staple of the program throughout its existence.
“I'm going to run a shotgun offense,” said Volpe, who was offensive coordinator during his time at Vineland.
“He's very innovative,” former Vineland head coach Dan Russo said. “His offense at Vineland is tied for the most records, including 395 points in a season (2016). He also has the perfect attitude for working with kids and never gets too high or too low.”
Daniel Russo, a junior at Delsea and the son of the former Vineland coach, was the quarterback at Vineland in Volpe's offense. He transferred to Delsea, where he was a fullback/linebacker in the Crusaders' state championship game.
“He's always thinking ahead,” the younger Russo said. “He has a plan for everything. If the other team shot something at us, he would always have something to counter it.”
Delsea athletic director Ken Schoudt said Volpe had strong answers during the interview, but the question he asked AD was impressive.
He asked what I was looking for in a coach, Schoudt said. I told him I wanted someone who would respect what had happened before they got here, but who was willing to put their own spin on it and put their own spin on the program.
He has his work cut out for him. He knows. But there is nothing in his mindset that this program will fail. Jason is ready to pick up the ball and run with it.
Volpe said Marchese told the new coach to be himself and not let anyone outside influence him.
He said everything is going to change and that's OK, Volpe said. He has been very supportive and very helpful. He told him I could lean on him.
Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, where he has covered South Jersey sports for more than 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.courierpostonline.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/02/07/delsea-football-names-jason-volpe-as-its-third-head-coach-in-64-years/72482096007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Coquette Kitchen gift guide for All Pink Everything
- Delsea Football appoints Jason Volpe as its third head coach in 64 years
- DIU unveils new radical strategy to counter military technology competition with adversaries
- 'Ramayan' Actor Arun Govil Surprises Fans With His First Look As Prime Minister Narendra Modi In 'Article 370' Starring Yami Gauatm – View Pics |
- Plex, where people usually avoid Hollywood fees, now offers movie rentals
- Yorkshire County Cricket Club confirms controversial return of Colin Graves | Cricket news
- Princess Beatrice is a vision in off-the-shoulder dress and chunky heels for royal wedding in Peru
- A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gippsland overnight, and was felt by thousands in Melbourne
- Supreme Court suggests it won't let states kick ex-president from poll
- Mexico overtakes China as top exporter to the United States
- NCIS details tribute episode to David McCallum: a legendary actor
- Apple calls its Vision Pro a spatial computer, but what does that mean?