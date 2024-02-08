Hiring Bill Guerin in USA Hockey is a bad move on many levels

As you may have heard after much whining from players and at least the Canadian fan base who need anything to feel good about themselves these days, the NHL has finally re-established an international calendar for not only the Olympics, but ultimately for a World Cup in the coming years. The latter won't come until 2028, so in the meantime, next year's All-Star game will be scrapped for a four-team mini-tournament between Canada, the US, Sweden and Finland to whet everyone's appetite for next year's Olympics. in Italy (no one is sure yet if it will be in Milan, the host city, or back to Turin due to arena problems).

That means fans can finally play the fun game of outlining what national teams should look like with the best players in the world, and USA Hockey gets another chance to show off. Who never misses it!

Today, USA Hockey named Bill Guerin general manager of these two teams for the next two years, which is interesting considering the times. Because Hockey Canada needs a complete overhaul and is still in serious trouble covering up sexual abuse of players within the programyou would have to say that it is a choice for USA Hockey to choose Guerin, himself accused of cover-up an assault while he was part of the Penguins front office. In that lawsuit, Guerin was accused of telling Jarrod Skalde, the husband of Erin Skalde who claimed the coach of the Penguins AHL team had assaulted her, to keep it quiet after Skalde informed him of what his wife had said that Clark Donatelli had done.

While the lawsuit Erin and Jarrod Skalde filed against the Penguins was ultimately settled, it's curious that USA Hockey would have any whiff of not worrying about these kinds of things within the organization given what's happening up north.

That makes this even more of a boondoggle Guerin was examined last fall for verbally abusing a Wild employee. After an internal investigation, the team concluded that Guerin had not committed a fireable crime. And we should always believe when an NHL team says that, right?

Whatever Guerin did or didn't do, USA Hockey is at best obtuse and at worst diabolically indifferent when it even appears not to be taking seriously the current biggest problem in hockey.

And on a much lower level, why even take the risk for someone who might not even be that good at their job? There's nothing about Guerin's tenure as GM of the Wild that sets him apart as anything other than a landscape, which the Wild have been for their entire existence anyway. What exactly did he discover in St. Paul that marks him out as a throbbing hockey brain?

Tom Fitzgerald has put together one of the most exciting young rosters in New Jersey, even if they can't stay healthy. Chris Drury was everything about Team USA as a player, and the Rangers have had much more regular season success than the Wild. Bill Zito turned Florida into a Presidents Trophy winner and Stanley Cup finalist, completing the club's best hockey run in their entire existence. Oh yeah, he's a former cop, so he can't crack this old boys' club.

But again, this is the same organization that rented Johannes Vanbiesbrouck back as GM of the WJC team, so perhaps expectations that the organization can rise above the silt are simply too high.

Plus, this isn't such a difficult job that only a current NHL GM, who probably already has more than enough on his plate, can do it. Here's where I can help: Pick the three Hughes brothers, the two Tkachuk trash sons, Auston Matthews, JT Miller, Brock Boeser, Alex DeBrincat, Jason Robertson, Kyle Connor, Tage Thompson, Jack Eichel, Dylan Larkin, Adam Fox, Zach Werenski, Charlie McAvoy, Jaccob Slavin, Connor Hellebuyck in net. There, you're done. If you want to hide Jake Guenztel somewhere, that's fine. Thatcher Demko can support Hellebuyck. Phew, that was difficult! I think I'll be cracking a cold and waiting for my call from USA Hockey.