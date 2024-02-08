Sports
Hiring Bill Guerin in USA Hockey is a bad move on many levels
As you may have heard after much whining from players and at least the Canadian fan base who need anything to feel good about themselves these days, the NHL has finally re-established an international calendar for not only the Olympics, but ultimately for a World Cup in the coming years. The latter won't come until 2028, so in the meantime, next year's All-Star game will be scrapped for a four-team mini-tournament between Canada, the US, Sweden and Finland to whet everyone's appetite for next year's Olympics. in Italy (no one is sure yet if it will be in Milan, the host city, or back to Turin due to arena problems).
Can the Florida Panthers make a comeback? | Agree to disagree
That means fans can finally play the fun game of outlining what national teams should look like with the best players in the world, and USA Hockey gets another chance to show off. Who never misses it!
Today, USA Hockey named Bill Guerin general manager of these two teams for the next two years, which is interesting considering the times. Because Hockey Canada needs a complete overhaul and is still in serious trouble covering up sexual abuse of players within the programyou would have to say that it is a choice for USA Hockey to choose Guerin, himself accused of cover-up an assault while he was part of the Penguins front office. In that lawsuit, Guerin was accused of telling Jarrod Skalde, the husband of Erin Skalde who claimed the coach of the Penguins AHL team had assaulted her, to keep it quiet after Skalde informed him of what his wife had said that Clark Donatelli had done.
While the lawsuit Erin and Jarrod Skalde filed against the Penguins was ultimately settled, it's curious that USA Hockey would have any whiff of not worrying about these kinds of things within the organization given what's happening up north.
That makes this even more of a boondoggle Guerin was examined last fall for verbally abusing a Wild employee. After an internal investigation, the team concluded that Guerin had not committed a fireable crime. And we should always believe when an NHL team says that, right?
Whatever Guerin did or didn't do, USA Hockey is at best obtuse and at worst diabolically indifferent when it even appears not to be taking seriously the current biggest problem in hockey.
And on a much lower level, why even take the risk for someone who might not even be that good at their job? There's nothing about Guerin's tenure as GM of the Wild that sets him apart as anything other than a landscape, which the Wild have been for their entire existence anyway. What exactly did he discover in St. Paul that marks him out as a throbbing hockey brain?
Tom Fitzgerald has put together one of the most exciting young rosters in New Jersey, even if they can't stay healthy. Chris Drury was everything about Team USA as a player, and the Rangers have had much more regular season success than the Wild. Bill Zito turned Florida into a Presidents Trophy winner and Stanley Cup finalist, completing the club's best hockey run in their entire existence. Oh yeah, he's a former cop, so he can't crack this old boys' club.
But again, this is the same organization that rented Johannes Vanbiesbrouck back as GM of the WJC team, so perhaps expectations that the organization can rise above the silt are simply too high.
Plus, this isn't such a difficult job that only a current NHL GM, who probably already has more than enough on his plate, can do it. Here's where I can help: Pick the three Hughes brothers, the two Tkachuk trash sons, Auston Matthews, JT Miller, Brock Boeser, Alex DeBrincat, Jason Robertson, Kyle Connor, Tage Thompson, Jack Eichel, Dylan Larkin, Adam Fox, Zach Werenski, Charlie McAvoy, Jaccob Slavin, Connor Hellebuyck in net. There, you're done. If you want to hide Jake Guenztel somewhere, that's fine. Thatcher Demko can support Hellebuyck. Phew, that was difficult! I think I'll be cracking a cold and waiting for my call from USA Hockey.
|
Sources
2/ https://deadspin.com/bill-guerin-usa-hockey-canada-hockey-sex-assault-nhl-1851239453
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chip Abele to convert Hollywood apartment tower into condos
- Hiring Bill Guerin in USA Hockey is a bad move on many levels
- Women Support Women: Theater Troupe Casts Five Women Wearing Same Dress
- Alphabet's Gemini AI announcement reveals fronts in future chatbot wars
- Trump challenges Colorado voting ban
- Modi's caste notified as OBC before he became CM: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi | Latest news India
- Trump Colorado vote case; US strike in BaghdadExBulletin
- Criminal actor responsible for daylong cyberattack on Chicago hospital, officials say
- Board visits the stock market | The eastern gate
- Google Bard is now Google Gemini
- Earthquake in Florida? Yes, it happened Wednesday night – Orlando Sentinel
- Imran Khan's PTI declares itself to become the leading party”; could form a government at the center | World News