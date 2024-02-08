Dallas' Trive Capital takes British bowling and entertainment company private » Dallas innovates





Dallas-based Trive Capital is taking a British bowling and entertainment company private Tenpin offers customers a unique experience through a mix of bowling alleys, video arcades, escape rooms, karaoke, laser tag, pool, table tennis and soft play in 53 centres. The partnership with Trive will enable Tenpin to accelerate its expansion strategy in the UK and continue to invest in its site portfolio to improve customer experience, the Dallas PE company said.

Trive Capital has announced the acquisition of the British Ten Entertainment Group [Photo: Trive Capital]

Dallas-based private equity firm Trive Capital has announced that one of its subsidiaries has acquired Ten Entertainment Group, a leading operator of bowling and family entertainment centers based in the United Kingdom. The company is known for its entertainment brand Tenpin and offers customers a unique experience through a mix of bowling alleys, video arcades, escape rooms, karaoke, laser tag, pool, table tennis and soft play across 53 centres. The partnership with Trive will enable Tenpin to accelerate its expansion strategy in Britain and continue to invest in its site portfolio to improve customer experience, Trive said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are excited to partner with a leading leisure and entertainment operator in Tenpin, with a high-quality management team focused on innovation and delivering best-in-class customer experience,” Trive Capital Partner Shravan Thadani said in a statement. “Trive looks forward to continuing to invest in and behind the platform to support the workforce, enhance the existing portfolio and facilitate the expansion of the estate.” Graham Blackwell, CEO of Tenpin, said the move will help advance its brand “and deliver an exceptional experience to our customers.” “The leadership team looks forward to working with Trive on our next phase of growth, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions, and expanding on what we have built,” Blackwell added in a statement. Cavendish Capital Markets Ltd. was financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis International LLP served as legal advisor to Trive Capital. Get on the list.

