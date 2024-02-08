Blue cards are introduced in football for sin bins under Ifab trials | Laws of football





Footballers could be given blue cards and sent to a sin bin for dissent and cynical fouls, under plans to be unveiled by the body that sets the rules of the game. In addition to the current yellow and red cards, a blue card would result in a player being removed from the field of play for 10 minutes. At the risk of clouding the palette, there is also the possibility of mixing colors. If a player returns from the sin bin and receives another blue card, he will also receive a red card and be permanently removed from the game. Meanwhile, a combination of one blue and one yellow would also produce a red one. The recommendations will be made by the International Football Association Board (Ifab) on Friday, ahead of the competitions' matches. The innovation is part of a concerted effort by power brokers in international football to improve the behavior of participants in the game, following a rise in on-pitch disagreement. There is a widely accepted belief that such behavior trickles down into spectator behavior and incidents in grassroots sport, with real-life consequences for players and referees. At the start of this season, tightened rules were introduced in English football that prevent players from confronting a referee, and increased financial penalties for those who break these rules. In the autumn, meanwhile, Ifab announced they would be expanding sin-bin testing following successful implementation in a number of grassroots competitions, many of them in England. It was reported that the Football Association would explore the possibility of using the FA Cup as part of the process, although FIFA, the world governing body, has since said it would be premature to include elite competitions in the processes. However, the tests have not been approved for top-level competitions, meaning there will be no sin-bins in the Premier League, and the proposals have not received support from UEFA, who have no plans to introduce sin-bins in this either competition to roll out. summer European Championship for men or the Champions League. Alexander Ceferin, the president of UEFA, has described sin-bins as the death of football and he was not the only one to express his dissatisfaction. Prominent figures within the game have already been scarred by the problematic introduction of video referee technology and are making fun of it. Throw away the whole idea, forget about it. I don't know why they keep interfering in the game, was the opinion of Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou. skip the newsletter promotion To apply for Football daily Start your evenings with The Guardian's take on the world of football Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion But FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, who sits on the Ifab board, has defended the innovation. The success of sin-bins in the base game is prevention rather than cure, he said in December. You'll get to a point where players know the threat of sin bins, so don't transgress. And we hope it will bring about the same change [higher up the game]. Ifab has been contacted for comment. FIFA added in a post on the IFAB on March 2.

