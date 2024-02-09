Bill Guerin, president of Wild Hockey Operations, named general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team





As a 9-year-old growing up in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Bill Guerin watched in awe as the United States stunned the mighty Soviet Union on its way to winning the hockey gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics. “That had a huge impact on how I saw the game of hockey, the path I wanted to take and how deeply I bleed the red, white and blue,” said Guerin, the Wild's president of hockey operations. Guerin now gets his chance to build Team USA. On Thursday, he was named general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's team for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy. It's actually his second time in the Olympic GM role, but that job ended before the 2022 Beijing Olympics, when the National Hockey League and the NHL Players' Association opted not to send their players to China over concerns about COVID-19. Last week, the NHL, NHLPA and the International Ice Hockey Federation agreed to allow NHL players to participate in the 2026 and 2030 Olympic Games. NHL players last competed in the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia. In Italy, Guerin will try to accomplish something Team USA hasn't accomplished since coach Herb Brooks' Miracle on Ice team in Lake Placid: win the gold medal. “We don't just go to these tournaments to participate,” said Guerin, who played in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 Olympics. “We are going for the win and we have one of the deepest player and staff pools in the world. And that is now an expectation.” Guerin will also be GM of Team USA in the 2025 NHL 4-Nations Face-Off, a season-long tournament featuring teams from the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden. Guerin had no timetable for when he would choose his coaching staff or his players. “This is extremely fresh and new right now, but I'll be working with John over the coming months [Vanbiesbrouck, assistant executive director for USA Hockey] and some of the other US General Managers to figure things out,” he said. In selecting players for Team USA, Guerin referenced his playing days with the gold medal-winning Team USA during the 1996 Hockey World Cup. “That was a team that really bonded together, and we had 100% buy-in and 100% acceptance of our roles,” he said. “We did everything we could to win.” When it comes time to select the team's captain, Guerin joked that 1980 captain Mike Eruzione might volunteer for the role. However, Guerin will look for the unifying qualities that Eruzione showed in Lake Placid. “What we need to do is find a guy who can be the link between players, coaches and staff, someone that the players are attracted to, who is an inclusive type of guy,” Guerin said. “Someone with a warrior mentality, a winning mentality and a team-first mentality.”

