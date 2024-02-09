Dawgs ready for a Dempsey classic





Husky classic

Friday-Saturday February 9-10

Saturday-Sunday February 10-11

Live results | Live on Runnerspace SEATTLE The third jewel of the Dempsey Indoor season comes this weekend as Washington will host the Husky Classic, which typically lives up to its name every year. Some of the top teams in the NCAA will join the Huskies in the two-day competition, which begins at 1:30 PM on Friday and 9 AM on Saturday. Runnerspace.com will once again provide a livestream of the action for subscribers. The Huskies enter this week ranked fifth nationally on the men's side, and No. 11 on the women's side. There are only two home weekends left for the Dawgs as they try to put together the strongest possible squad for the NCAA Indoor meet in March. Top-16 is the requirement for individuals to make the NCAAs in Boston. The Huskies currently have eight women's scores in the top-16 and nine men's scores, but some of those will most likely need to improve to stay in the top-16 again in a month. Ranked visiting teams include second-ranked Northern Arizona men and, on the women's side, No. 9 BYU, No. 18 Stanford, No. 21 Northern Arizona and No. 24 Colorado State. Additional teams coming from near and far to the Dempsey include Arizona, Boise State, Cal Poly, California, Columbia, Eastern Washington, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Hawaii, Iowa State, Oregon State, Portland, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Villanova, Washington State and Wyoming. Husky men in the NCAA Top-25

Husky women in the NCAA Top-25

Husky entries by event group Women's sprints: Danielle Hunter (60), Sophia McHenry (60/200), Rhonda Newton (400), Elle Rutherford (400) Women's distance: Perri Bockrath (5000), Ella Borsheim (miles/3000), Julia David Smith (mile), Chloe Foerster (mile), Samantha Fribourg (800-unconfirmed), Haley Herberg (5000), Tori Herman (mile), Saskia Lloyd (3000), Wilma Nielsen (800), Sophie O'Sullivan (800/mile/3000), Marlena Preigh (800), Naomi Smith (5000), Carley Thomas (800), India weir (5000), Josephine Welin (miles/3000/5000) Women's jumps: Delaney Ezeji-Okoye (pole vault), Sarah Ferguson (pole vault), Lauren Hedges (Triple jump), Amanda Moll (pole vault), Ava Washburn (Long jump), Avril Wilson (pole vault) Women's throws: Beatrice Asomaning (Weight), Yvonne Colson (Weight), Kaia Tupu South (Shot put) Men's sprints: Jonathan Frazier (60 obstacles) Men's distances: Sam Affolder (miles/3000/5000), Isaac Briggs (1000/mile-unconfirmed), Cruise Corvin (1000/3000-unconfirmed), James Crabtree (miles/3000/5000), Leo Daschbach (miles/3000), Thom Diamond (Mile-unconfirmed), Jamar Distel (5000), Eric Gibson (mile), Tyrone Gorze (3000/5000-unconfirmed), Evan Jenkins (miles/3000), Will Schneider (Mile-unconfirmed) Men's jumps: James Akinlosotu (triple jump), Prestin Artis (Long jump), Mathis Bresko (pole vault), Roman Hutchinson (Long jump/triple jump), Leland Lieberg (High jump), Tim Luebbert (Long jump), Max Manson (pole vault), Simon Park (pole vault), Trevontay Smith (Triple jump) Men's throws: Jayden White (Weight) Men's lot: Jami Schlueter (60)

