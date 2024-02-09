Connect with us

Sports

Cricket too noisy for residents | Reserve news

Cricket too noisy for residents | Reserve news

 


A city resident says if the batting cage outside their home is not moved, they will have to move.

Colin Woodcock's home is next to Head & Salmond Park in Grande Prairie, and he says he can no longer enjoy his home during the summer months due to the noise from a batting cage installed near his home.

I want to enjoy the summer and sit in my backyard; I can't do this in this house, said Woodcock, who was a delegation at last Monday's (Jan. 29) city council meeting with two other residents.

I hope our conversations today actually have an impact; If not, I think I'll probably move, he said.

Last May, the city installed a batting cage (practice field) with a concrete pad for the Grande Prairie Cricket Association in the park.

Susan Schneider, whose home adjoins the site, said the park is used by cricketers every evening in the summer months from 6pm to 8.30pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 8.30pm on weekends.

There is one player in the cage, a metal cage, and up to 10 boys can throw the ball in a row, she said, noting that this causes a constant banging noise for nearby residents.

In August, residents were due to go to the council for the first time, where they shared their concerns, highlighting safety issues such as cricket balls entering the residents' courtyard, the cage opposite a playground and the noise.

In November, the city received a report on alternative locations in the city and how safety at the batting cage can be increased. Ultimately, it was decided to install a $6,000 fence to increase security at the batting cage.

Ken Westgarde, part of Monday's delegation, said he believes additional fencing will make the noise worse, and a new location for the batting cage is needed.

The November report did not include noise considerations because it was not led by the Public and Protective Services committee or council.

Last Monday, the delegations asked to move the batting cage to another spot in the park, away from residents' homes, suggesting it would move further south.

The council instructed the city government to investigate the possibilities of moving the batting cage to another location in the park.

Katie Beiberdorf, the city's director of sports development, wellness and culture, said moving the batting cage south of the main field won't work.

As you go further south, there are elevation issues because they would have to level an area for the field (batting cage), and then it would impact the drainage pond, she said.

Currently, the main field where cricket is played is located in the drainage pond area.

Count. Dylan Bressey said he believes the council should look at new venues for cricket in Grande Prairie, included in last year's November report.

He said while no proposal was made at this year's budget meeting to fund a new cricket ground, he believes money may be available through the city's infrastructure funding.

He said more space is needed as the cricket association organizes teams for tournaments.

(Head & Salmond Park) is a suitable place for local teams to play; I don't think it's an appropriate place for events on a regional and out-of-town scale, Bressey said.

Last year's report included three options for other areas in Cobblestone East, Riverstone and Vision West.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.pentictonherald.ca/spare_news/article_2f346ae7-6027-559e-a0b1-863a48312874.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: