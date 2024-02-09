Cricket too noisy for residents | Reserve news

A city resident says if the batting cage outside their home is not moved, they will have to move.

Colin Woodcock's home is next to Head & Salmond Park in Grande Prairie, and he says he can no longer enjoy his home during the summer months due to the noise from a batting cage installed near his home.

I want to enjoy the summer and sit in my backyard; I can't do this in this house, said Woodcock, who was a delegation at last Monday's (Jan. 29) city council meeting with two other residents.

I hope our conversations today actually have an impact; If not, I think I'll probably move, he said.

Last May, the city installed a batting cage (practice field) with a concrete pad for the Grande Prairie Cricket Association in the park.

Susan Schneider, whose home adjoins the site, said the park is used by cricketers every evening in the summer months from 6pm to 8.30pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 8.30pm on weekends.

There is one player in the cage, a metal cage, and up to 10 boys can throw the ball in a row, she said, noting that this causes a constant banging noise for nearby residents.

In August, residents were due to go to the council for the first time, where they shared their concerns, highlighting safety issues such as cricket balls entering the residents' courtyard, the cage opposite a playground and the noise.

In November, the city received a report on alternative locations in the city and how safety at the batting cage can be increased. Ultimately, it was decided to install a $6,000 fence to increase security at the batting cage.

Ken Westgarde, part of Monday's delegation, said he believes additional fencing will make the noise worse, and a new location for the batting cage is needed.

The November report did not include noise considerations because it was not led by the Public and Protective Services committee or council.

Last Monday, the delegations asked to move the batting cage to another spot in the park, away from residents' homes, suggesting it would move further south.

The council instructed the city government to investigate the possibilities of moving the batting cage to another location in the park.

Katie Beiberdorf, the city's director of sports development, wellness and culture, said moving the batting cage south of the main field won't work.

As you go further south, there are elevation issues because they would have to level an area for the field (batting cage), and then it would impact the drainage pond, she said.

Currently, the main field where cricket is played is located in the drainage pond area.

Count. Dylan Bressey said he believes the council should look at new venues for cricket in Grande Prairie, included in last year's November report.

He said while no proposal was made at this year's budget meeting to fund a new cricket ground, he believes money may be available through the city's infrastructure funding.

He said more space is needed as the cricket association organizes teams for tournaments.

(Head & Salmond Park) is a suitable place for local teams to play; I don't think it's an appropriate place for events on a regional and out-of-town scale, Bressey said.

Last year's report included three options for other areas in Cobblestone East, Riverstone and Vision West.