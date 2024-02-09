Sports
Greenfield Recorder – UMass hockey: Weekend Hockey East with UConn on tap for Minutemen
While the UMass hockey team's defense has been on edge in the last three games since surrendering four goals to Merrimack, the Minutemen have gone through a cold spell on the offensive side of the ice.
UMass scored twice to eliminate Northeastern and followed it up with a 3-2 win over the Warriors last Friday before closing 1-0 against Maine last Saturday.
After fixing the defense, Minutemen coach Greg Carvel said the focus this week at practice was finding ways to put the puck in the net as UMass prepares for a home-and-home with UConn this weekend.
The Minutemen head to Storrs, Conn., on Friday before facing the Huskies on Saturday at the Mullins Center. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m
It's something we can practice, Carvel said of trying to set goals. It's just like every part of your game. If you make it important to the players, they will focus on that. A month ago I told the team that we weren't good enough defensively. We had to keep it under control and be a better team defensively. We have not conceded more than two goals in the last three games. Now it's scoring. We have to be able to bury opportunities better than we already have.
UMass (14-7-3) has plenty of players who can put the puck in the net. Talent isn't the issue, as it's clear the Minutemen rank 18th in the country in goals per game (3.25). UMass has scored four or more goals eight times this season.
There were two breakaways in the game against Maine, Carvel said. They scored and we didn't. That was the difference in the match. Theirs was a defender, ours was one of our most talented attackers. All we have to do is put the puck in the net. If we make it a focus in practice, put exercises on it and make them realize how important it is, that is often enough for me as a coach to make a difference and find a way to score more.
With 10 games remaining on the schedule, all Hockey East games each outing will be important to the Minutemens mission to reach the NCAA tournament.
It could be easy to look ahead with a home-and-home against Boston College, the top team in PairWise, looming next weekend. But Carvelnix dismissed that idea, saying UMass can't look past a talented UConn team.
“We have our hands full with UConn,” Carvel said. We didn't do very well in their building last year. We have a different team this year, but I know how much home field advantage they have in that building. We need points every match. I'm not going to worry about Boston College anytime soon. I'm much more concerned about UConn. We still have ten games to go and we need points. Every game is huge. It was frustrating not to win that game on Saturday [against Maine]. I thought we were the better team, but goaltending often has something to say about that.
After the way the Huskies (12-13-2) played when they came to Amherst on Jan. 5, a game that ended in a 3-3 tie, although UConn won the shootout to earn the extra point, it's no wonder why Carvel doesn't allow his team to look ahead.
UMass had trouble in Storrs last year, falling 3-1.
The big difference is we're playing in their building on Friday, Carvel said. It's a tight rink and things happen quickly. It's a little different from our magazine. I started watching their games and it's the same coach (Mike Cavanaugh), so they play the same way. I know what to expect.
A big part of UMass' defensive play was the return of goaltender Michael Hrabel from the World Junior Championships.
The freshman stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced against Northeastern, and made 26 saves against Merrimack. He also made 21 saves and allowed only the early breakaway goal against Maine last Saturday.
“I have a goalie coach on purpose so I don't confuse the goalies,” Carvel said. I don't ask them too many specific things about their game. It's just going to be a really good experience for him. That's what he needs at his age: he needs to play and gain experience. He's been pretty consistent all year. That's the impressive part for an 18 year old. It's not necessarily about his performance, but about his attitude and how he behaves. For an 18-year-old at this level, that is very impressive. Part of that is that he's been on the world stage a few times [Sweden] was hopefully an experience that helps him and helps our club along the way.
