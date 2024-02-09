MLS NEXT Pro Reveals 2024 Tacoma Defiance Schedule





TACOMA, WASH. MLS NEXT Pro today announced its 2024 regular season schedule, a campaign in which each of the 29 teams will play 28 matches over the course of 30 weeks. Tacoma Defiance opens its third MLS NEXT Pro season on the road with a rematch of last year's Western Conference Semifinals against 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup champion Austin FC II on March 15 at Parmer Field. The match is one of three matches shown on the MLS NEXT Pros Opening Night. Defiance next hosts Colorado Rapids 2 on March 24 at Starfire Stadium in the home opener.

The majority of regular season games, plus all Decision Day games, playoff games and MLS NEXT Pro Cup, can be watched live on the MLS Season Pass in the Apple TV app. The MLS Season Pass is available in more than 100 countries and regions. can be viewed on billions of devices via the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and online athttps://tv.apple.com. The remainder of the regular season games will be broadcast livemlsnextpro.com.

Following the home opener, Tacoma will begin defending its back-to-back Pacific Division titles against LA Galaxy II on March 31 before hosting LAFC 2 at Starfire Stadium the following week on April 7. Defiance travels to Galaxy II again on May 31 before hosting the club on August 18. Tacoma also hosts LAFC2 on July 21 before a road game against Southern California on August 30.

Tacoma's additional division games include a home match against Cascadia rival Whitecaps FC 2 on April 21, before two road matches against the Canadian side on July 14 and September 21. Defiance also faces Earthquakes II on April 25 at Starfire Stadium before road games on June 16 and August 25. Tacoma will take on its other Cascadia rival, Timbers2, on May 10 at Providence Park before hosting the club on June 30 and September 8. Finally, Defiance hosts Real Monarchs on June 26 and September 13 and heads to Zions Bank Stadium on August 11.

Other highlights of the Defiances 2024 regular season include a Decision Day match against St. Louis CITY SC 2 on Sunday, October 6 at CITYPARK. Tacoma will face Houston Dynamo 2, a playoff opponent for the past two years, on the road on May 26 and at Starfire Stadium on September 29. For the third year in a row, all of Tacoma's regular-season games are against Western Conference opponents.

Ticket sales information for all Tacoma Defiance home games will be announced at a later date. As years before, all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the RAVE Foundation, the charitable arm of Sounders FC.

The 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs feature the return of the pick-your-opponent format that debuted during the 2023 postseason and quickly gained widespread attention. This year, more teams will qualify for the play-offs, more teams will make selections and more knockout matches will be played.

Eight teams qualify for the playoffs from each conference (16 total), with the top four seeds from each conference hosting and selecting their first-round opponents. In the second round, the highest remaining seed in each conference selects an opponent from the remaining teams. three teams. This year's postseason will feature a total of 15 matches, including the MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Complete information on the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro schedule, playoff format and new league rules can be found here.

Led by new Head Coach Herv Diese, Defiance is currently in the midst of preparations for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. Tacoma finished the 2023 campaign with a 14-5-9 regular season record, finishing second in the Western Conference and captured the Pacific Division title for the second year in a row.

