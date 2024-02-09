Chris Dehring | The cricket world owes the West Indies | Commentary

As we bask in the aftermath of the West Indies' shocking result against Australia, we should capitalize on the outpouring of affection it has generated.

Shamar Joseph, the irresistible boy from Baracara, fought through the pain, the inexperience and the Australian aura of invincibility to remind the world that our talent still flickers. What's lacking are the resources to get going again, something the global game has no shortage of. But the West Indies are not getting a share commensurate with our unique contribution to the staggering economy of the contemporary game.

FAST GROWING MARKET

Technological advances and the popularity of Limited Over formats are responsible for the commercial explosion of cricket, now the second largest sport by fanbase and top five by revenue. The Indian Premier League's (IPL) US$6.2 billion in broadcast rights, per match, makes it the most valuable sporting league in the world, eclipsing even the US National Football League (NFL). Major League Cricket in the US threatens to 'nitrogen' that fast-growing market, funded by titans such as Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Mukesh Ambani, the tenth richest man in the world. Our part in this phenomenal commercial and geographic growth must be taken into account.

To make the game more attractive, cricket's hierarchy in the 1970s tried to clone the West Indies' reckless approach and introduced Limited Overs cricket. It is no coincidence that we won the first two Cricket World Cups and were angry at losing to the finalists in the third. We needed no adjustment to our natural flair for stroke play, our scoring rate or our field athleticism. It was instinctive and contagious. Limiting the overs forced everyone else to play the “Windies way”. 'Calypso cricket' was no longer mocking. It was what people wanted. You're welcome, MCC.

Then there was the special way we celebrated the match off the field.

COLORFUL, ANIMATED CROWD

At cricket in the Caribbean we always had a colorful, animated crowd. But when 'Chicki's Hi-Fi' started singing tunes in the stands in Antigua, it heralded a new era. Our innovative 'party stands', the famous Mound at Sabina Park taking center stage, added music and live entertainment to create a unique atmosphere to match our panache on the pitch. It was us. But not everyone appreciated the raucous romp of 'mound maniacs' cooling off in the pool, even as Jamaican tourism benefited from the broadcasts. One journalist described the hill as “dragging a cricket into the gutter”, so shocked by the bacchanal. Others deride the concept as distracting. Never comfortable, Jamaica's cricket authorities eventually terminated the Mound and closed the pool despite its popularity. They didn't see the value.

Someone else saw it.

When Channel 4 won the broadcast rights to Test cricket in England, they sent a team to the Mound to observe and take notes. This led to a Third World band performing live at a Lord's Test, the first time the sacred ground had been “desecrated”. An imitation 'Mound' was created in Clapham Common, the swimming pool and the like, where thousands gathered to watch the matches on video screens, as if they were in the Caribbean in real life. There was no way back. Versions of party booths began popping up all over the world, imitations inspired as they watched and envied our atmosphere. When India saw Sunil Gavaskar dancing with Benie Man on the mound in the middle of a live cricket broadcast from Sabina, they loved it, copied it and injected steroids to finally produce the IPL monster. You're welcome, India.

CRICKETING LIFESTYLE

Twenty-twenty (T20) organized commercially what the West Indies did naturally. They have 'bottled' our cricket lifestyle, the way we played on and off the field, and are selling it to broadcasters for billions. The T20 World Cup to be held in the West Indies and the United States this year will generate more than a trillion video views from more than two billion people and precedes cricket's long-awaited return to the Olympics in 2028. The operational 'Bible ' of standards and specifications used by all World Cup venues, including the last one staged in India, was an innovation created by us when we hosted the World Cup here in 2007. You're welcome, ICC.

But we need more than the friendly sentiments of the cricketing world. A restructuring of the financial structure of world cricket is desperately needed, recognizing our hard-earned and undeniable equality. We need a special dispensation given our largely diverse small island states. We need individual countries to benefit in the way that the 96 Associate Members benefit directly, so that we can unlock national resources in addition to the commercial returns we earn. I keep asking the question that no one will answer. What have Nepal, Papua New Guinea or Oman contributed to global cricket to deserve the global platform of a T20 World Cup over Jamaica, Barbados or Antigua? Cricket West Indies must seize the moment.

The cricket world must pay what we owe and thank us.

Don't mention it.

