Rams DC Chris Shula hopes to continue the legacy of family football

LOS ANGELES – Chris Shula knows that when he meets new people and they hear his last name, they probably think of the men who came before him.

Shula is the grandson of late Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. His father, David Shula, coached the Cincinnati Bengals from 1992 to 1996.

So when the new defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams first started coaching, he sometimes didn't use his last name when he introduced himself because he was “almost a little embarrassed.” He didn't want people to think he was in “certain positions” because of the family he was related to.

“I always had a little chip on my shoulder to work extra hard to show that I deserved the role I got or whatever,” Chris Shula said. “… Now it's something I'm very proud of.

Along with his football family, Shula has also learned from several previous Rams defensive coordinators since joining Sean McVay's staff in 2017. During his introductory press conference, Shula thanked Wade Phillips, Brandon Staley and Raheem Morris – who had been hired as the Falcons' coach. this offseason – for what he learned as a coach under them.

But as he outlined what he learned from each coach, he also touched on what he wants his identity to be as a defensive coordinator. His focus, he said, is making sure it's “about the players.”

“It's relentless chasing the ball, coming out of the blocks, tackling and taking the ball away and the defense hasn't changed in that over time,” Shula said. That's what this defense is about.

“Now we want to keep an element where we want to have an identity, but we also want to have an element of unpredictability where we guess the offense.”

What does Shula bring to the Rams?

By promoting a coach already on his staff, McVay provided continuity on defense, something especially important considering how young the unit is outside of Aaron Donald.

Shula said last season he learned the key to working with a young group is “how important it is that the coaches are on the same page.”

“I think last year was our coaching staff, and it started with Sean [McVay] and of course for Raheem [Morris] where we were so aligned and in our beliefs … and everything we expected on every defense.”

What can the front office do to help Shula?

The Rams need to continue investing in defensive help, although that likely won't come through major defensive efforts in free agency.

Rams general manager Les Snead said at his season-ending press conference that while Los Angeles has more financial flexibility this season, he plans to take a cautious approach.

“I probably didn't expect it to go out on … the bell rings, the new year opens and $40 million is spent,” Snead said.

But the Rams showed last season that they can find difference makers in the draft, even without a first-round pick. In 2023, the Rams added nose tackle Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Byron Young in the third round. The pair finished first and second in rookie sacks last season and Turner is a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Rams need several areas on their defense, including a pass rusher and help in the secondary, so they may opt to use their first-round pick (if they keep it) on the best defensive player available with the 19th choice. .

What changes could Shula make to the defense?

There's no doubt that Shula will have his fingerprints on the version of defense the Rams run in 2023, but it sounded like he wouldn't make any major changes to what Los Angeles ran under Morris.

“I think this is a work in progress,” Shula said when asked if he expects to stick to the same basic schedule. “There will certainly be elements in it. I think we'll use a lot of the same structures, the same 3-4 structure and some of the same core beliefs.

“But it's all about the players. We're going to do what the players can execute at a high level, where they can play fast and play confidently. Whatever the offense throws at us, we'll be able to have answers to our questions.” and they can become the best versions of themselves.”

Shula, who has called plays during the preseason, said he is unsure whether he will call the game from the field or from the booth. Morris called plays from the field.

“My expectation is probably on the field, but I had never shouted it from above,” Shula said. “But that is something we will certainly look at. Obviously that's still a long way off, but it's something I'll definitely consider and definitely explore.

“And if [linebacker] Ernst [Jones] I hear it better and if that's the best way to get the players to play their best, then I'll do everything I can to get these guys playing their best.”