Betway CI Sports Awards: Alex Scott takes top prize while Asa Tribe wins Sure Rising Star





Alex Scott has been crowned the Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year 2023. The Bournemouth midfielder was able to withstand stiff competition from the three other candidates: cyclist Sam Culverwell, triathlete Josh Lewis and table tennis player Hannah Silcock. He took part in the event remotely, complimenting all the other nominees and saying it was a “special feeling” to win. There were five other prizes to be won that evening. Asa's father accepted the award on behalf of his son, who became a member remotely. Credit: ITV channel Cricketer Asa Tribe won this award, which recognizes a young athlete who has the ability and attitude to reach the top in his or her chosen sport. The young Jerseyman enjoyed a memorable year as he hit his first one-day international hundred for the island, while also achieving the same milestone twice for Glenmorgan's second team. Asa was unable to attend, but his father Mark accepted the award, calling it “amazing.” Andy Hamon, Rebecca Orpin and swimmer Filip Nowacki accepted the Team of the Year award. Credit: ITV channel This was an incredibly competitive field after such a successful sporting year including the NatWest International Island Games, but it was Jersey's Commonwealth Youth Games team who ultimately won this award. The team took five medals in triathlon and swimming at the Games in Trinidad and Tobago – the most ever for Jersey's young athletes. Elliot Powell said he was “surprised” when he won the Coach of the Year award. Credit: ITV channel After leading Jersey to gold at the Island Games, despite only taking on the role at the last minute, Elliot Powell was named Coach of the Year. After the programme, he told the ITV Channel that he was “truly honored to win the award.” Julia Bowditch and Amanda Hibbs received the award for their work in organizing last year's Island Games. Credit: ITV channel The Organizing Committee of the Island Games in Guernsey received this award following the success of last year's event. They spent countless hours ensuring the entire event ran smoothly and put the island on the world stage. Steve Yates is this year's 'unsung hero' for his dedication to archery. Credit: ITV channel This honor goes to an unsung hero of the sport in the Channel Islands and went to Steve Yates, who has been involved in archery in Guernsey for decades. He has has helped many grow in the sport, including his two nieces Zoe and Lisa Gray, who have become two of the island's top female archers. Guernsey won eight medals in the sport at the Island Games, thanks in part to the tireless work Steve has done over the years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/channel/2024-02-09/betway-ci-sports-awards-2023-all-the-winners-from-this-years-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos