





Noah Newfeld (pictured above) is one of two gymnasts competing in five events this weekend.

Bear's first real road trip will be a big test

This weekend, California men's gymnastics will travel out of the Bay Area for the first time in 2024, taking on Oklahoma on Saturday at the Sooners' McCasland Field House. The first rotation is scheduled for 12:00 noon PT. After limiting some of their top performers against Stanford last week, the Golden Bears will be back to near full strength this weekend. Senior Noah Nieuwfeld and sophomores Theodor Roald Gadderud will each compete in five events while being a standout graduating senior Darren Wong will appear in four. The graduating senior will also be celebrated on Saturday By Yu-Chen Lee returns to competition as he makes his season debut on vault. Finally, Cal's No. 5 vaulting horse lineup will feature all five top scorers Newfeld, Roald Gadderud, Wong, graduating senior Noa Sano and freshmen Brendan Strom . Oklahoma ranks among the top five in the nation in all six events, ranking No. 1 on floor and pommel horse. They are led by redshirt sophomore Fuzzy Benas, who has the nation's highest all-around score this season (85.200), and junior Emre Dodanli, who has an NCAA floor average of 14.750. Last week, Cal beat No. 1 Stanford down to the wire, finishing just one point behind at 391.850-392.850. The Bears posted event victories on vault and bars, with the former punctuated by standout performances from the juniors Jasper Smith Gordon (14,700) and sophomores Khalen Curry (14,650). STAY POSTED For complete coverage of Cal men's gymnastics, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMGym), Instagram(@CalMGym),Facebook(@Cal Men's Gymnastics) and TikTok (@CalMGym).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2024/2/8/mens-gymnastics-cal-travels-to-top-ranked-oklahoma.aspx

