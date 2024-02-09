'I want to play international cricket until I'm forty'

IMAGE: Keshav Maharaj said he would like to play international cricket until he is 40. Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has said that the thought of playing the World Cup in India last year was extra motivation for him to deal with his Achilles tendon injury and that he would have been “shattered” if he had not been able to make it .

He also talked about his retirement plans.

In the second Test against West Indies last year, Keshav suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury, which saw him stretch off the field.

His participation in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India was in doubt, but the Proteas spin spearhead recovered to make it to the major cricket tournament.

However, South Africa suffered heartbreak after losing to Australia in the semi-final. In 10 matches at the World Cup, Maharaj took 15 wickets.

Maharaj said that although the negative thoughts of not playing anymore crossed his mind, the World Cup was a motivation for him to get fit.

Winning the tournament could have been a fairytale ending for him, but he said: “It crossed my mind… But I think I got over it very quickly when I said to myself, 'I have to win the World Cup to play'.” '.

'I would have been devastated if I hadn't gotten there [to the World Cup], but I wanted to give myself the best chance to be there. It would have hurt, but that was extra motivation,” he said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

“I wanted to have that fairy tale story but getting to the semi-final was a huge thing. It wasn't meant to be but the cricket we played was phenomenal.

“We went down with a fight. And we were well received when we came back and hopefully we can build on that,” he added.

Maharaj said if South Africa wants him, he would like to play the 2027 Cricket World Cup and he would feel unfulfilled if he does not win the World Cup. The spinner, 34, said he wants to play international cricket until he is 40.

“If South Africa wants me, I will try to continue as long as possible, especially until the 2027 World Cup. That is my first goal.

“Hopefully we can play the next three ICC events because I will feel very unfulfilled if I don't win the World Cup,” Maharaj said.

“I want to play international cricket until I'm 40. And then I still want to play the domestic game as long as I can – maybe a year or two into my international career. I believe as a South African contract player I have a duty to make our system stronger and make it better,” he added.

Maharaj has played 50 Tests, 44 ODIs and 27 T20Is for Proteas, taking 158, 55 and 24 wickets respectively. With five Test half-centuries, he is also a capable batsman.