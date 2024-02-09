Connect with us

Sports

Hockey Check: Amesbury Continues to Destroy the Competition, While Newburyport and Triton Both Win | Sport

Hockey Check: Amesbury Continues to Destroy the Competition, While Newburyport and Triton Both Win | Sport

 


You don't want to get in Amesbury's way right now.

Over the past month, wherever the Redhawks have gone, they've left a lot of devastation in their path. and what that looked like Wednesday night was the team's seventh straight win, as the Redhawks went on the road and cruised to a win over North Reading, 7-2.

If you want to get an idea of ​​how the game went, it was 4-0 after the first period.

Junior forward Body Marcotte, the Daily News area's leading scorer, kept his hot streak going with two goals and an assist. Senior captain Matt Venturi scored a goal and had no less than four assists Joey Duggan scored a goal and two helpers. Amesbury also received grades from Maddox LeBlanc, Thomas McElaney And Lincoln Kim.

First-year goalkeeper Collin Dyer didn't get his number called too often while the defense played well up front, but he still made 15 stops.

Amesbury (9-5-0) was ranked No. 24 in the latest Division 2 rankings, but is poised to jump up when the latest draft comes out Friday.

TRITON ACHIEVES A MOST NEEDED VICTORY

At this point, all Triton had to do was turn the tide.

Not only were the Vikings in fourth place in Division 3 two weeks ago, but they entered Wednesday's game on a three-game skid and had lost four of their last five. Any kind of positive momentum, no matter how or who it comes from, would be a welcome site.

And luckily they made it happen.

Thanks to two goals and an assist from junior Connor Rumph, Triton were able to get back on the winning train with a 5-2 win over Bishop Fenwick at the Graf. The Vikings (9-9-0) trailed 2-0 at one point in the first period but scored five unanswered goals to close the game.

Senior CaptainJack Lindholm scored a goal and had two assists, and both Aiden Szymanski And Vinny Magee also found the back of the net. Michael Taylor, Mason Colby And Cam Neary also had helpers and a junior goalkeeper Gavin Marengi once again putting in a solid performance on the net.

Triton, who were at number 10 in the latest rankings, will look to make it two in a row when they host North Reading on Saturday (5pm).

THE NEWBURYPORT TRAIN CONTINUES TO ROLL

Another team that is currently red hot and well conditioned is of course Newburyport.

Wednesday's second night of a back-to-back didn't faze the Clippers one bit, as the team followed a 3-2 win over BC High the day before with a comfortable victory over Pentucket, 6-2. Like their crosstown football rivals, the Clippers (13-3-1) have also won seven straight and are ranked decently at No. 5 in the latest Division 2 rankings.

And no time was wasted on Wednesday.

Newburyport took a 3-0 lead in the first period after scoring Jackson DeVivo, Luke MacIsaak And Mason Childs, and never looked back from there. A count of Finn McNeil helped Pentucket steady a two-goal second period (3-12-1), and DeVivo would score his second of the game before Owen Cross completed the scoring. Will Palermo led the way with two assists, and Graham Luskin, Jack Sullivan, Kane Brennan, Colby Arel, Caden Eiserman, Michael DunphyAnd Hayden Wilson they all had helpers too.

And now the big test.

On Saturday, Newburyport travels to take on the No. 1 team in Division 1, St. Johns Prep, in the 16th annual Derek Hines Memorial Game. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:20 PM, and you can imagine a win would give the Clippers a big lead in the standings.

Newburyport 6, Pentucket 2

Pentecost (3-12-1): 0 2 0 2

Newburyport (13-3-1): 3 1 2 6

Goals: N Jackson DeVivo 2, Luke MacIsaac, Mason Childs, Finn McNeil, Owen Cross

Assists: N Will Palermino 2, Graham Luskin, Jack Sullivan, Kane Brennan, Colby Arel, Caden Eiserman, Michael Dunphy, Hayden Wilson

Saves: N Damien Lam

Amesbury 7, North Reading 2

Goals: Bodie Marcotte 2, Maddox LeBlanc, Thomas McElaney, Joey Duggan, Matt Venturi, Lincoln Kime

Assists: Venturi 4, Duggan 2, Marcotte, Ben Richard

Saves: Collin Dyer 15

Triton 5, Bishop Fenwick 2

Bishop Fenwick: 2 0 0 2

Triton (9-8-0): 1 2 2 5

Goals: Connor Rumph 2, Jack Lindholm, Aidan Szymanski, Vinny Magee

Assists: Lindholm 2, Rumph, Michael Taylor, Mason Colby, Cam Neary

Saves: Gavin Marengi

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.newburyportnews.com/sports/hockey-check-amesbury-keeps-on-destroying-competition-while-newburyport-and-triton-both-win/article_90c165ca-c6c6-11ee-840f-e30632b49aa5.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: