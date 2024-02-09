Hockey Check: Amesbury Continues to Destroy the Competition, While Newburyport and Triton Both Win | Sport

You don't want to get in Amesbury's way right now.

Over the past month, wherever the Redhawks have gone, they've left a lot of devastation in their path. and what that looked like Wednesday night was the team's seventh straight win, as the Redhawks went on the road and cruised to a win over North Reading, 7-2.

If you want to get an idea of ​​how the game went, it was 4-0 after the first period.

Junior forward Body Marcotte, the Daily News area's leading scorer, kept his hot streak going with two goals and an assist. Senior captain Matt Venturi scored a goal and had no less than four assists Joey Duggan scored a goal and two helpers. Amesbury also received grades from Maddox LeBlanc, Thomas McElaney And Lincoln Kim.

First-year goalkeeper Collin Dyer didn't get his number called too often while the defense played well up front, but he still made 15 stops.

Amesbury (9-5-0) was ranked No. 24 in the latest Division 2 rankings, but is poised to jump up when the latest draft comes out Friday.

TRITON ACHIEVES A MOST NEEDED VICTORY

At this point, all Triton had to do was turn the tide.

Not only were the Vikings in fourth place in Division 3 two weeks ago, but they entered Wednesday's game on a three-game skid and had lost four of their last five. Any kind of positive momentum, no matter how or who it comes from, would be a welcome site.

And luckily they made it happen.

Thanks to two goals and an assist from junior Connor Rumph, Triton were able to get back on the winning train with a 5-2 win over Bishop Fenwick at the Graf. The Vikings (9-9-0) trailed 2-0 at one point in the first period but scored five unanswered goals to close the game.

Senior CaptainJack Lindholm scored a goal and had two assists, and both Aiden Szymanski And Vinny Magee also found the back of the net. Michael Taylor, Mason Colby And Cam Neary also had helpers and a junior goalkeeper Gavin Marengi once again putting in a solid performance on the net.

Triton, who were at number 10 in the latest rankings, will look to make it two in a row when they host North Reading on Saturday (5pm).

THE NEWBURYPORT TRAIN CONTINUES TO ROLL

Another team that is currently red hot and well conditioned is of course Newburyport.

Wednesday's second night of a back-to-back didn't faze the Clippers one bit, as the team followed a 3-2 win over BC High the day before with a comfortable victory over Pentucket, 6-2. Like their crosstown football rivals, the Clippers (13-3-1) have also won seven straight and are ranked decently at No. 5 in the latest Division 2 rankings.

And no time was wasted on Wednesday.

Newburyport took a 3-0 lead in the first period after scoring Jackson DeVivo, Luke MacIsaak And Mason Childs, and never looked back from there. A count of Finn McNeil helped Pentucket steady a two-goal second period (3-12-1), and DeVivo would score his second of the game before Owen Cross completed the scoring. Will Palermo led the way with two assists, and Graham Luskin, Jack Sullivan, Kane Brennan, Colby Arel, Caden Eiserman, Michael DunphyAnd Hayden Wilson they all had helpers too.

And now the big test.

On Saturday, Newburyport travels to take on the No. 1 team in Division 1, St. Johns Prep, in the 16th annual Derek Hines Memorial Game. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:20 PM, and you can imagine a win would give the Clippers a big lead in the standings.

Newburyport 6, Pentucket 2

Pentecost (3-12-1): 0 2 0 2

Newburyport (13-3-1): 3 1 2 6

Goals: N Jackson DeVivo 2, Luke MacIsaac, Mason Childs, Finn McNeil, Owen Cross

Assists: N Will Palermino 2, Graham Luskin, Jack Sullivan, Kane Brennan, Colby Arel, Caden Eiserman, Michael Dunphy, Hayden Wilson

Saves: N Damien Lam

Amesbury 7, North Reading 2

Goals: Bodie Marcotte 2, Maddox LeBlanc, Thomas McElaney, Joey Duggan, Matt Venturi, Lincoln Kime

Assists: Venturi 4, Duggan 2, Marcotte, Ben Richard

Saves: Collin Dyer 15

Triton 5, Bishop Fenwick 2

Bishop Fenwick: 2 0 0 2

Triton (9-8-0): 1 2 2 5

Goals: Connor Rumph 2, Jack Lindholm, Aidan Szymanski, Vinny Magee

Assists: Lindholm 2, Rumph, Michael Taylor, Mason Colby, Cam Neary

Saves: Gavin Marengi