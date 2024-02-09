No. 16 Men's Golf closes opening round at Amer Ari Invitational





KOHALA COAST, Hawaii The No. 16 Texas Men's Golf team fired a 7-under-par 281 on Thursday and is tied for 15th after the opening round of the Amer Ari Invitational at Mauna Lani Resort Golf Club. Sophomore Tommy Morrison posted a 4-under 68 and is tied for 22nd in the individual rankings. The Longhorns received sub-par rounds from Morrison senior Nathan Petronzio (2-under 70) and graduated Brian Stark (1-under 71) and even par scores of 72 from sophomores Christian Maas And Keaton Wed on Thursday. No. 1 North Carolina has the 18-hole lead in the team standings at 26 under par (262). No. 7 Arizona State is second at 23-under-par 265, while No. 24 Texas Tech is third at 21-under-par 267. The 20-team field consists of nine teams in the latest national rankings from Scoreboard powered by clippd. Oklahoma State's Preston Stout fired a 10-under par 62 and has the individual lead going into 18 holes. Arizona State's Wenyi Ding and Texas Tech's Matthew Comegys are tied for second place at 9-under par 63. The Amer Ari Invitational continues with 18 holes on Friday, February 9 and concludes with a final round on Saturday, February 10. Texas will be paired with Pepperdine, Texas Tech and UCLA for Friday's second round, with a shotgun start beginning at 7:30 a.m. Hawaii time (11:30 a.m. CT). The setup Sophomore Tommy Morrison posted a 4-under 68 on Thursday and is tied for 22nd in the individual rankings. After starting his round with a double bogey on the 3rd hole, Morrison rallied to record seven birdies against just one bogey over his final 17 holes of the day to finish at 4-under.

posted a 4-under 68 on Thursday and is tied for 22nd in the individual rankings. After starting his round with a double bogey on the 3rd hole, Morrison rallied to record seven birdies against just one bogey over his final 17 holes of the day to finish at 4-under. Senior Nathan Petronzio carded a 2-under 70 in his opening round and is tied for 49th place. From hole 1, he recorded three birdies against just one bogey on Thursday.

carded a 2-under 70 in his opening round and is tied for 49th place. From hole 1, he recorded three birdies against just one bogey on Thursday. To graduate Brian Stark recorded a 1-under 71 on Thursday and is tied for 65th place. From hole 2, he registered three birdies and two bogeys in his opening round.

recorded a 1-under 71 on Thursday and is tied for 65th place. From hole 2, he registered three birdies and two bogeys in his opening round. Sophomore Christian Maas And Keaton Wed each scored an even-par 72 on Thursday and is tied for 76th.

And each scored an even-par 72 on Thursday and is tied for 76th. Competing as an individual, sophomore Jacob Sosa carded a 4-over 76 and is tied for 111th place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/2/8/mens-golf-no-16-mens-golf-concludes-opening-round-at-amer-ari-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos