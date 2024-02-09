Chase the sickening blow from the police as Victoria heads towards the final

Victoria tops the Marsh Cup standings on a day marred by a ball to the face of South Australia's Henry Hunt

Victoria v South Australia | Marsh cup

Victoria's victory over South Australia, which took them to the brink of a first men's 50-over home match in five years, was overshadowed by a sickening blow to the head from Henry Hunt.

Hunt played at half-time in Thursday's Marsh One-Day Cup match at the Junction Oval and suffered a suspected broken nose after being hit in the face after losing his balance while attempting to clear a powerful strike from Tom Rogers to catch.

The South Australian was left bleeding profusely but was able to leave the field to receive further medical attention from Cricket Australia's on-call doctor, Chris Hasenkam.

Hunt, who had bled so badly that ground staff had to put down sawdust on the part of the outfield where he had been hit, was sent for scans not long after leaving the field.

Police Hunt takes a bloody blow in the Marsh Cup

Redbacks coach Jason Gillespie had run straight from the coach's box to the team dugout after Hunt was hit.

He has gone to hospital, Gillespie told cricket.com.au after the game. He has scans done and all these medical procedures performed.

Chances are his nose will be quite sore. Well, just wait and (then) judge.

I got to the top and as soon as I saw it I started running downstairs because that just looked sick. You could see the concern on the boys' faces.

That is primarily a concern. His health is the absolute priority, hopefully everything will be fine.

Henry Hunt shortly after being punched in the face // Getty

Rogers (67 off 87 balls) looked distressed by the blow that had come from a Lloyd Pope half-tracker, but put the drama behind him as his opening partnership of 103 runs with Nic Maddinson (54 off 53) laid the platform for the Vics' victory by three wickets.

“I hit it pretty hard,” Rogers said, noting that Hunt was usually an absolute weapon in the field.

I don't know if he touched it or not. Hopefully he's doing well, he's a great guy too.

Hopefully the scans are clear for him, because he also has a very bright future.

He was talking and reacting and things like that. With a concussion it is of course difficult to know because it can happen delayed, but he is now in the right hands.

The hosts lost an alarming 5-41 in the hunt for a bonus point that would have boosted their chances of a first Marsh Cup appearance since 2018/19.

Conway gets around himself after latching on to a fly ball

But lower order Jono Merlo (14 no) and Sam Elliott (8 no) got Victoria home with 35 balls to spare, moving them top of the Marsh Cup standings.

The Vics can secure a home final if they can beat second-placed New South Wales at North Sydney Oval next week, although defeat could open the door for Western Australia to be knocked out of the decider altogether.

The result guarantees South Australia will finish bottom of the standings regardless of the outcome of their dead-rubber match against Queensland next week, capping a disappointing season after finishing second in the 50-over competition last summer.

A little disappointing, it's a pretty important (bonus) point, so it would have been nice to get that, Rogers said.

It would have given us a bit more safety and WA should have chased a bonus point too. We felt like it was pretty important, and we gave it a red hot crack.

Maddinson struggled during KFC BBL|13 on his return from a knee injury but looks a different player in Victorian colours. He backed up his century in the recently completed Sheffield Shield match against SA with a lively half-century that he brought up with a towering six. over the leg side.

Maddinson sets Redbacks on fire again with a blistering half-century

Fergus O'Neill, who also terrorized the Redbacks with a 10-wicket haul in the Vics Three-wicket Shield match victory, posed a threat again as the paceman snared 3-38, including the man's early scalp that loomed as the star of the game. attraction, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

O'Neill's third wicket then left the visitors reeling at 7-132 and South Australia reached just 9-231 thanks to an 81-run eighth wicket stand between their two Harrys, Nielsen (61 off 86) and Conway (43 off 67).

Jordan Buckingham (3-36) was unlucky not to break the Maddinson-Rogers union during the hosts' hot start. He smashed the bat on several occasions as the 23-year-old underlined his reputation as one of the best players in Australian cricket.

Rogers sets up Victoria victory with a stylish 67

Following Fraser-McGurk's explosive defeat to the West Indies earlier this week, there was palpable disappointment among enthusiastic spectators on Thursday morning when he was sent off 15 minutes into the match at 10am.

The 21-year-old who grew up in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs repeatedly attacked his former State teammates but was turned inside out by the wily O'Neill and caught at cover.

SA's other key top-order man, Nathan McSweeney, picked up a pearler from Elliott to be out for a quick 40 that forced the remaining SA batters into survival mode.

Will Sutherland, also back from international duties after making his ODI debut alongside Fraser-McGurk, bowled nicely to finish with figures of 1-38 before basting 23 off 18.

Marsh Cup Standings 2023-2024