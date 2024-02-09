Why playing football is attractive to families despite the dangersExBulletin

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Fewer and fewer children are playing tackle football in the US. That's largely due to concerns about concussions and other types of injuries. The National Institutes of Health says that every year you play tackle football, the risk of traumatic brain injury increases by 15%. That means parents and their children have to decide whether the risks are worth it. A group of University of Maryland journalism students recently investigated who plays tackle football and why, and what they learned may be surprising. Journalism professor Kevin Blackistone and one of his students, Sapna Bansil, join us to explain what they found. Hello both of you.

KEVIN BLACKISTONE: Hello.

SAPNA BANSIL: Thank you for having us.

PFEIFFER: So I'm going to give the spoiler up front, which is that you found that black and Hispanic parents are more likely than white parents to let their kids play soccer. Before we get into why that is, I want to know if your research has taught you whether white, black, and Hispanic families are all equally aware of the serious injury risks of football. Do they all share that common knowledge?

BANSIL: Yes. So I think part of our perspective on this is based on a survey that we did with Ipsos. We found that a large majority of parents, regardless of race, believe children should not start playing tackle football until they are 10 years or older. And we discovered that many parents believe that playing football is dangerous for young people.

PFEIFFER: So if they're all equally aware, why are black and Hispanic families more likely to let their children play the game than white families?

BANSIL: Sure. So I think one of the most important findings from the survey is that black and Hispanic parents were much more likely than white parents to view young people's football as a path to certain opportunities, such as college scholarships and also NFL careers. That gives us some insight into why football may still remain a draw in certain communities.

PFEIFFER: Sapna, you've done some reporting in Lexington, Miss., a rural town that produces, I believe, elite college football players at one of the highest per capita rates in the country. Tell us more about what life is like in Lexington as you learned during your reporting.

BANSIL: Yes. So that's a story I told with another student, Jenna Bloom. And what we discovered when we went there is that, like the people who live there, there's not much to do. You know, there are no swimming pools, no tennis courts, no fast food restaurants, no movie theaters. And in a place where opportunities are few, they have turned to football as both a means of recreational activity and also as a path to something better.

We talked a lot about college scholarships and possibly playing in the NFL. I don't think people are aware that the chance of that happening is small. Even for those people who don't reach the highest level, the highest forms of glory, they still watch football – at least it is – it teaches discipline. It is a means of socialization. It teaches you teamwork. It teaches you how to deal with adversity, that football has a lot of benefits, just in terms of learning life lessons and opening doors and things like that.

PFEIFFER: But how realistic is that dream in general of getting a big scholarship or turning professional and making a lot of money?

BLACKISTONE: I would just say it's very realistic because sports have created these stories where this one specific person has become the first person in their family to be able to go to college and pay for their college education with money. their blood, sweat and tears – that's real. And you know, one data point that's not in the story, because this wasn't something we looked at, but it always occurs to me – and it's a study done by Shaun Harper, who studies race and sports at USC. He found that at Power Five schools, black males make up no more than 3% of student enrollment. But if you look at the football team, you're talking about half of that team and maybe over 60%. So the path for black men to get into the elite schools in this country may be much easier – or perhaps we have suggested to them that it is much easier for them to do so – as an athlete, especially in the sport of football, than when it is to just do this as a student.

PFEIFFER: Is there anyone you've interviewed where the child didn't go somewhere, but maybe even got hurt, and the family regrets it?

BANSIL: You know, like I said, we did some reporting in a community called Buford, Georgia, which is a community in a suburb of Atlanta. And we found something that's kind of the opposite of what you just asked, which is that we found someone who is a member of the football league that is located in Buford, but is actually also in surrounding Gwinnett County. And today he's a lawyer, in part because he got a letter of recommendation to law school from his college football coach. He said he had a headache because of football. He's had concussions and things like that, but he wouldn't have any reservations about his son, who is still a baby at the moment, if one day his son grew up and said, I want to play football.

PFEIFFER: Kevin, many of these families clearly see football as the most important opportunity to live a different life than the one they have now. But do they see other alternative paths to higher education or professional success?

BLACKISTONE: Well, you know, maybe in a place like Lexington, ma'am, maybe not. This is what they see. And what are they going to do this weekend? They're watching the Super Bowl. And who will they see in the Super Bowl? They will see mostly black male athletes starring for two teams. It's a matter of representation. It's about whether or not you can imagine yourself doing something other than this sport, football or maybe basketball.

PFEIFFER: That's Professor Kevin Blackistone and Sapna Bansil from the University of Maryland. Thanks to both of you for this interesting research.

BLACKISTONE: Thank you.

BANSIL: Thank you.

