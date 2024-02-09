Men's tennis is fighting hard after losing at No. 25 North Carolina





Next game: State of South Carolina 13-2-2024 | 2:00 February 13 (Tues) / 2:00 PM State of South Carolina CHAPEL HILL, NC The Elon University men's tennis team played several close matches in a 7-0 loss at No. 25 North Carolina on Thursday. The match was played at the Cone-Kenfield Indoor Tennis Center. BOX SCORE (PDF) The setback drops Elon to 0-3 on the season, with two of the losses coming against Atlantic Coast Conference ranked opponents. North Carolina improves to 4-3 with the win. THE REPORT After the Tar Heels won at No. 2 doubles, Ben Zipay And Juan Sengariz delivered a 6-3 victory playing in third place against Peter Murphy and Patrick Schoen. It was the first doubles win for both players this season and the first maroon and gold doubles win for Sengariz.

The Tar Heels clinched the doubles point with a victory over the No. 1 seed.

North Carolina scored outright victories on Courts 4, 5 and 6 to take a 4–0 lead in the match.

Oskar Antinheimo went a set down and an early break in the second against Karl Poling, the No. 75 ranked player in this week's ITA singles rankings, on Court 3 before mounting an impressive rally. The sophomore got the break back and pushed the set to a tiebreak, which Poling won 7-3 after winning the last four points.

Playing in the number 1 position for the second time this season, Veljko Krstic Midway through the first set, he secured a break against Will Jansen, currently ranked No. 94 in the ITA singles rankings, and went on to seal a 6–4 win. Jansen fought back to force a third set and eventually won the match.

Midway through the first set, he secured a break against Will Jansen, currently ranked No. 94 in the ITA singles rankings, and went on to seal a 6–4 win. Jansen fought back to force a third set and eventually won the match. After losing the first set on court 2, Daniel Martin rebounded in the second against Benjamin Kittay, who is currently No. 60 in the ITA singles rankings. Martin broke early in the second and never looked back, winning the frame 6-3. After Kittay got a late break in the third, Martin saved match points in the 10th game of the set and eventually forced a tiebreak, which Kittay won 8–6 to seal a victory. NEXT ONE Elon will host South Carolina State on Feb. 13 in its home opener and first outdoor game of the season. The match at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center starts at 2 p.m. RESULTS

Singles 1. No. 94 Will Jansen (UNC) def. Veljko Krstic (Elon) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

2. No. 60 Benjamin Kittay (UNC) def. Daniel Martin (Elon) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6)

3. No. 75 Karl Poling (UNC) final Oskar Antinheimo (Elon) 6-2, 7-6 (3)

4. Phillip Jordan (UNC) def. Juan Sengariz (Elon) 6-1, 6-4

5. Patrick Schoen (UNC) def. Dylan Hope (Elon) 6-2, 6-3

6. No. 110 Will Peters (UNC) def. Jack Curtis (Elon) 6-1, 6-4 Double 1. Benjamin Kittay/Phillip Jordan (UNC) def. Daniel Martin / Dylan Hope (Elon) 6-2

2. Will Jansen/Karl Poling (UNC) def. Oskar Antinheimo / Jack Curtis (Elon) 6-0

3. Juan Sengariz / Ben Zipay (Elon) for sure. Peter Murphy/Patrick Schoen (UNC) 6-3 Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (4,6,5,3,1,2) –ELON–

