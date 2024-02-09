Men's hockey concludes its season series at Yale Friday





PROVIDENCE, RI The Brown Bears (8-12-2, 6-8-1 ECAC) head to New Haven, Connecticut on Friday night to close out the season series against the Yale Bulldogs (9-13-1, 6-9-1 ECAC). Ingalls Ice Rink. The Brown Bears (8-12-2, 6-8-1 ECAC) head to New Haven, Connecticut on Friday night to close out the season series against the Yale Bulldogs (9-13-1, 6-9-1 ECAC). Ingalls Ice Rink. Tomorrow night's match kicks off at 7pm and will be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and internationally on Stretch Internet. EXPLORING THE BEARS Brown enters Friday with an overall record of 8-12-2 and a conference mark of 6-8-1. The Bears and Bulldogs are tied in the ECAC standings at 20 points each.

Offensively, Brown is averaging 2.3 goals per game, tied with Yale for ninth in the conference.

Ryan St. Louis leads the Bears with 10 goals and 21 points and ranks second on the team with 11 assists in addition Max Scott (7-11-18) and Ethan Mistry (0-11-11). Sophomore Ryan Bottrill leads the Bears with 13 helpers.

leads the Bears with 10 goals and 21 points and ranks second on the team with 11 assists in addition (7-11-18) and (0-11-11). Sophomore leads the Bears with 13 helpers. Brown's power play has yielded 13 goals on 75 attempts (17.3%) to rank sixth in the conference and 41st in the nation.

Defensively, Brown is tied with Yale for fifth in the conference and 31st nationally with 3.0 goals against per game.

Freshman Lawton Zacher has a 2.56 goals average and .915 save percentage in 18 starts. He earned a spot on the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List alongside Scott.

has a 2.56 goals average and .915 save percentage in 18 starts. He earned a spot on the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List alongside Scott. Brown's penalty kill is clicking at 81.4%, ranking fourth in the conference and 28th nationally. EXPLORING THE BULLDOGS Yale enters the weekend with an overall record of 9-13-1 and an ECAC mark of 6-9-1.

Offensively, Yale ranks ninth in the ECAC with Brown allowing 2.3 goals per game.

David Chen leads the team with eight goals and 16 points, while Ryan Conroy leads the team with nine assists.

Five different Bulldogs have reached the double-digit points mark this season.

Yale's power play stands at 10.8% (7-65), ranking last in the conference and 63rd nationally. The Bulldogs have scored one power-play goal in the last seven games.

Defensively, Yale allows 3.0 goals per game to rank fifth in the ECAC and 31st nationally.

Between the pipes, freshman Jack Stark has a 2.12 goals average and a .925 save percentage in 14 starts. He is the reigning ECAC Goalkeeper of the Week.

Yale's penalty kill ranks second in the ECAC and 12th in the NCAA at 84.9% (73-86). WITHIN THE SERIES Friday night marks the 194th meeting between Brown and Yale in a series dating back to 1898.

Brown has an all-time record of 78-107-8 and a road record of 34-65-4.

Brown and Yale have held 41 consecutive meetings without a tie, the last of which took place on January 14, 2006 in New Haven. #9 WALTER GETS BLINKING BROWN St. Louis expanded its collection of accolades during the season with a spot as a semifinalist for the 72nd Walter Brown Award.

St. Louis is awarded annually to the best American-born Division I player in New England and is one of 26 semifinalists for the prestigious award.

He is one of five ECAC players named to the list, joining Quinnipiac's Collin Graf and Sam Lipkin, Dartmouth's Cooper Black and Harvard's Joe Miller. BOTTS FINDS TWINE Sophomore Ryan Bottrill scored an extra goal and two assists in Brown's draw against Union (February 3) to cap a four-point weekend.

scored an extra goal and two assists in Brown's draw against Union (February 3) to cap a four-point weekend. The Chandler, Arizona native leads the Bears with 13 assists this season and is third on the team with 16 points.

He had two assists against Harvard (Jan. 12) to reach 10 helpers on the season and added the game-winner against the Big Green (Jan. 13) for the three-point weekend.

Brown is 4-0-1 this season as Bottrill records multiple points. PUCKS ON NET The Bears hit 30 or more shots in four of six games in January and nine times this season.

Brown had more than 30 shots in nine games in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons combined. The Bears have over 30 shots in nine games this season. THE STANDINGS After the home weekend, the Bears are still tied for sixth in the conference standings.

With 20 league points, Brown is tied with Yale and just three points away from fourth place.

Conversely, Brown and Yale are only six points ahead of last-place Princeton.

Quinnipiac continues to lead the conference with 38 league points in 15 games. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today's Brown Bears, helping them achieve their best in the classroom, during competitions and, most importantly, in the community. For more information about supporting the Bears, clickhere. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest news about Brown Athletics, please follow @BrownU_Bearson Twitter,@BrownU_Bearson Instagram, likeBruinUberenon Facebook and subscribe to theBrownAthleticsYoutube Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2024/2/8/mens-ice-hockey-mens-hockey-closes-season-series-at-yale-friday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos