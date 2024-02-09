New York City Council passes legislation to improve health and extend life expectancy for all New Yorkers

The Council also passed bills to support domestic violence survivors and the city's elderly population

City Hall, NY Today, the New York City Council passed legislation aimed at improving health and extending life expectancy for all New Yorkers by requiring the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to develop a five-year public health agenda that improves public health outcomes, addresses health disparities , and improves the quality and access to health care for New Yorkers.

The Council also passed legislation expanding safety support services for victims of domestic and gender-based violence, including door and window repair services for their homes and access to a personal emergency response device. In addition, the Council approved a bill that would allow eligible older adults living in Mitchell-Lama apartment buildings access to pre-completed forms for rent increase waiver applications.

Today, the Council took comprehensive action to improve health outcomes and extend life expectancy for all New Yorkers Speaker Adrienne Adams. Our legislation will support our city's efforts to recover from the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and help address the preexisting health care disparities and outcomes they have exacerbated. Our efforts to expand support services for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence are a continuation of this Council's prioritization of assistance to victims of crime. Older adults, who have contributed so much to our city, deserve our attention and support, and the Council bill to ease the application process for rent increase waivers for those living in Mitchell-Lama Apartments will help them age in place to become.

Extending life expectancy for New Yorkers

Introduction 0093sponsored by Councilmember Lynn Schulman, would require the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) to develop a five-year public health agenda to improve public health outcomes, increase overall quality of life, address health inequalities and increase access to expand health care for New Yorkers. In 2020, New York City experienced a steep decline in life expectancy from 82.6 years old in 2019 to 78 years old. The largest decline in life expectancy occurred among black and Latino New Yorkers; the pandemic has exacerbated existing disparities these New Yorkers face. This bill aims to address these persistent problems and disparities as part of Healthy NYC, a campaign to improve and extend the average lifespan of all New Yorkers to 83 years by 2030, which was launched by Council Member Lynn Schulman, Mayor Eric Adams and DOHMH Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan on November 1, 2023.

I am proud that today the Council Int. 93, which aims to improve public health outcomes, address health disparities and improve access to health care, with the ultimate goal of increasing the life expectancy of all New Yorkers to 83 years by 2030, according to Councilmember Lynn Schulman. This bill is uniquely designed to exist outside of any political or governmental body to ensure maximum success and will establish an accountability mechanism to ensure that the city government, together with community stakeholders, is purposeful in ensuring that this important health goal is achieved.

Establish support services for victims of domestic and gender-based violence

Introduction 0093, sponsored by Councilor Shahana Hanif, would require the Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV) to establish a trauma-informed program that connects eligible survivors of domestic or gender-based violence with support services, including, but not limited to, door and window repair services for the homes of eligible survivors and a personal emergency response device. Evidence suggests that domestic violence is one of the leading causes of housing instability, especially among women and children. In 2023, the HOME+ program, a program that provides free security and safety resources to help victims of domestic violence stay in their homes instead of going to a shelter or elsewhere, was expanded to offer home security repair services. The bill requires ENDGBV to develop outreach and education materials about these services and post such materials on its website to inform residents about the program. It would also require an annual report on the program to the mayor and City Council president.

Too often, survivors of domestic violence are unable to make essential safety repairs to their homes due to the high costs Councilor Shahana Hanif. This jeopardizes their safety or forces them to leave for another location, such as a shelter. Intro. 39-A will address this issue by ensuring survivors have access to free lock changes, personal security alarms, and door and window repairs. These services are critical to keeping survivors safe at home. I am grateful to ENDGBV for carrying out this work through the Home+ program, to Speaker Adams and Chair of Women & Gender Equity Louis for moving this bill forward, and to advocates and providers such as the Asiyah Womens Center, Sakhi for South Asian Women , Jahajee Sisters , WIN, New Destiny Housing, Safe Horizon and Womankind, whose insights were integral to this bill.

Supporting older adults in Mitchell-Lama apartment buildings

Introduction 0025sponsored by Councilman Eric Dinowitz, would require the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) to provide an application form for the Senior Citizen Rent Increase Waiver (SCRIE) program to residents of city-supervised Mitchell-Lama apartment buildings who qualify appear to apply for the SCRIE program with the necessary application information pre-populated on the form. This completed form would be provided to potentially eligible residents, along with a letter explaining the features of the program and information on how to view the application form and apply for the SCRIE program. Currently, 16.2% of older New Yorkers (residents age 65 and older) make up the city's population, with a projected increase of 20% by 2040. This bill aims to make the SCRIE program more accessible to the growing older adult population of the city.

“Everyone deserves to grow older with dignity and safety,” he says Councilman Dinowitz. When we talk about affordable housing, it's not just about a roof over our heads, but about the life-sustaining stability that affordable housing provides. With this bill we ensure that our elderly can continue to live independently and with peace of mind. By simplifying the SCRIE process for City-run Mitchell-Lama tenants, we are not only providing much-needed support to our elderly neighbors, but also setting a precedent for future actions to increase affordable housing stock, especially for vulnerable populations .

Authorizing legal action to enforce the implementation of the CityFHEPS reform laws

Resolution 0004sponsored by Councilor Diana AyalaAuthorizes the Speaker to take legal action on behalf of the New York City Council to compel the Mayor and his Administration to implement the CityFHEPS reform laws: Local law 99, Local legislation 100, Local Law 101And Local Law 102 from 2023.

Land use

2226 Third Avenue REEC Third Ave LLC is seeking a zoning map amendment to rezone the existing R7B to a C4-6, amending the zoning text to designate the site with MIH and amending the East Harlem Corridors Special District to include the development site . These actions will facilitate the development of a new ten-story life sciences building in Vice President Diana Ayalas' district.

Repurposing of Whitestone Lanes – Mar Mar Realty LLC is requesting a zoning map amendment to rezone the existing M1-1 to R7A and a zoning text amendment to include Appendix F (Including Housing Designated Areas) of the City of New's Zoning Resolution York to make the project area a mandatory Inclusive Housing (MIH) area. These actions will allow for a new 9-story residential building in Councilmember Sandra Ungs' district. It will include 415 residential units, approximately 113 permanently affordable units, approximately 14,400 square feet of public access space, including an array of tree plantings, seating, exercise equipment, table tennis and 200 parking spaces at basement level.

166-11 91st Avenue special permit – Amar 16611 91st, LLC is seeking to obtain a special permit and zoning amendment to designate a Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) area. These actions will provide relief from a height restriction that uniquely impacts the development site within the Special Downtown Jamaica District. It includes a new 13-storey mixed-use residential and community building. It will include 28 residential units, approximately 9 affordable units, along with outdoor recreational areas and several terraces for tenants, in the Nantasha Williams district councilor.

Repurposing of 962 Pacific Street Council voted on a resolution to deny this application in favor of prioritizing the comprehensive plan that Councilor Crystal Hudson is leading with the local community and the Department of City Planning. The extensive planning effort underway is expected to create more than 1,200 affordable housing units and provide additional public services and infrastructure. We must complete this planning process to ensure that the applicant's project is consistent with the final district plan.

