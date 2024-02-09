23 Orange Hang in there to beat Georgia Tech





Graduate student Izabel Varejão matched her career highs in points (13) and rebounds (7) in her first game since Dec. 4, when No. 23 Syracuse (19-4, 9-3 ACC) defeated Georgia Tech (14- 10). , 5-7 ACC), 62-59, Thursday night at the JMA Wireless Dome during the team's Pink Out/Play4Kay match. Fifth year guard Dyaisha Scholarship and Yellow Jacket Kara Dunn both scored a game-best 17 points. Freshmen forward Alyssa Latham scored 12 points and grabbed eight boards for the Orange, tipping the ball to Varejão on Georgia Tech's impact with 34 seconds left to preserve the win. WHEN THE GAME WAS CLOSED The final 15 minutes of action were a back-and-forth affair with the two teams' trading buckets. Varejão held the Yellow Jackets scoreless in the final 2:23 of the game, knocking down the layup for a 60-59 lead with 1:57 remaining. After exchanging misses, Georgia Tech tried to get the ball into their offensive zone with 34 seconds on the clock. Latham managed to exclude her opponent and hit the ball towards Varejão. Fair went 2-for-4 in a pair of trips to the charity stripe to give the Orange a 62-59 lead. With nine seconds left, Rusne Augustinaite missed the three-point attempt before Kayla Blackshear grabbed the offensive rebound and dished it to Tech's Tonie Morgan from beyond the arc. Morgan stepped out of bounds for her shot attempt, giving Syracuse the ball with seconds left. GAME OF RUNS Georgia Tech used an 8-2 run over the first 2:48 of the second quarter to take a 26-19 lead. The Dutch followed suit with a 20-4 spurt over the next nine and a half minutes of game action and led by eight, 43-35. DEFENSE The Orange defense held the Yellow Jackets scoreless for the final 2:23 of the game. Georgia Tech went 0-5 in field goal attempts, while Syracuse forced a pair of turnovers and sophomores Kennedy Perkins recorded a block with 38 seconds left. For the game, the Dutch forced a total of 17 turnovers, including nine steals. Honest and freshman guard Sophie Burrows registered a few swipes. REMARKABLE FIGURES Fair nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the win, giving her 398 career treys.

Varejão matched her career-high in points, which she achieved on November 15 against Coppin State.

Syracuse improved to 9-3 in conference play, matching its ACC win total from last season.

Thursday marked the first win against Georgia Tech since Jan. 4, 2018, in the Dome.

The Dutch team had 29 points off the bench, the highest number since December 21 against Sint Franciscus.

This was the first win of the season in which Syracuse scored fewer than 70 points.

The Dutch improve to 7-0 this year with fewer than 60 points. NEXT GAME Syracuse welcomes Louisville to the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, Feb. 11 for National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM and the match will air live on The CW. Follow this for complete coverage of Syracuse women's basketball /CuseWBB on Facebook, @CuseWBB on Instagram and @CuseWBB on Twitter.

