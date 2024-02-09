Devastated Pakistani players inconsolable after Australia ruins U19 World Cup dreams | Cricket

Pakistan played one of the most exciting knockouts in Under-19 World Cup history, but in the end it was Australia who held their nerve and pushed themselves through to the final. After 99 overs of play topsy-turvy, the match came down to the last six balls, with Australia having to bowl out three. Zeeshan Ahmed ran in hoping to deliver the knockout punch but voice captain Raf MacMillan sent the ball inside for the boundary. Ubaid Shah, Naseem's brother, stationed at short fine leg, gave chase but ended up at second base. Australia had won by the narrowest margin of one wicket when it all seemed lost a few overs ago, setting up a blockbuster final against India on Sunday. Pakistan was dejected. (Screenshot)

When the ball hit the boundary, Umaid lay there motionless. Zeeshan and captain Saad Baig lay shattered on the ground, while the rest of the team could not right themselves. Tears flowed down many cheeks. Pakistan was so close and yet so far away. They made it a match after going all out for 179, with Ali Raza doing most of the damage with 4/34. But in the end, it just wasn't going to be that way. Heartache everywhere.

However, things could have worked in Pakistan's favor had they not wasted time in between. As a result, they were forced to field a fielder inside the 30-yard circle. Who knows, if Ubaid had been in the depths, the outcome could have been slightly different. But it is what it is. Pakistan is on its way back. Australia is in the top-flight match where a repeat of the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup awaits.

“It's hard to be the losing team but we were 20 to 30 runs short. We gave 100 per cent. They played well. The boys fought really well. The way Ali Raza bowled was brilliant .Throughout the tournament our bowling was good.” in the tournament. One team has to win, one has to lose, that's the game,” losing captain Baig said at the post-match press conference.

Australian pacer Tom Straker was the star of the match as he recorded his best ever figures in a knockout match at the Under-19 World Cup with 6/24, overtaking Kagiso Rabada's 6/25 in 2014. Straker was the main reason behind restricting Pakistan to under 19, 200 and a disappointing total, it seemed. Only three of their batters reached double figures, while Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas hit half-centuries.

The Pakistani bowlers are on fire

In defense of 180, Pakistani pacers came firing on all cylinders. Australia had reached 33 in 10 overs when Raza drew first blood. From there, they didn't allow many partnerships to blossom. Despite the wickets falling, Harry Dixon kept the chase alive for Australia for a half-century but was bowled by Minhas soon after. After him, Olivier Peake took over but Raza, in roaring form and battling cramps, delivered a blow that left Australia gasping for breath.

In the 46th over, Australia lost their ninth wicket, and with 15 to go, Pakistan had to see out the match. However, Callum Filch stood his ground and allowed MacMillan to land singles wherever he could. In the penultimate over, MacMillan took three from two balls to level the equation, eventually crossing the line to seal a memorable victory.

“Never had any doubts, had full confidence in Vids and Raf to get the job done (laughs). Lots of emotions in the dressing room. I still don't know what happened. Hard to leave out Anderson, but Tom Straker bowled incredibly today .We felt we were well prepared for this match. We fought so hard. Every time we thought we were on top we lost a wicket. 17 year old Peake, what composure and maturity in the middle. India are a class team. We will love that challenge,” said winning captain Huge Weibgen.