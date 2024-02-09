Sports
Windom Area records victory in sectional hockey quarterfinal over Fairmont Area | News, sports, jobs
WINDOM – Fairmont Area junior goalie Ilana Moeller did Thursday night during the Section 3A hockey quarterfinals what she did during the 2023-2024 regular season: save after save after save.
The accurate Moeller turned in a whopping 51 shots on goal, but that wasn't enough to deny the Windom Area Eagles a 4-1 first-round victory over the visiting Cardinals in Windom.
Victoria Robillard generated two goals and one assist, while teammate Madyson Fredin had one lamplight shot and two helpers to propel the Eagles to the next round of the postseason.
The No. 4 seed Windom Area (11-14-1) will take on the No. 1 seed Marshall Tigers (16-8-1) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Red Baron Arena in Marshall. Marshall earned a bye in the first round.
The No. 5-seeded Fairmont Area finished the season with an overall record of 7-18.
“Ilana did a phenomenal job in net for us again tonight. She finished with 928 saves on the season. Those are huge, huge numbers.” Fairmont Area head coach Eric Householder said this in regards to Moeller's record number of saves in a single season.
“We made ten shots on target in the first period to keep the score close to 1-0, only to be down 2-1 after two periods.” Householder continued. “They simply outscored us in the third period (20-5), and needless to say, the puck literally didn't bounce our way during the last seventeen minutes of regulation.”
Ironically, Victoria Robillard entered the postseason with just two goals and four assists in 25 regular-season games, but provided the first assist on Thursday night's quarterfinal on Reagan Haugen's goal at 2:16 of the opening segment.
Robillard turned a pass from left to right to Haugen, who fired her shot from the left door into the rope for the early 1-0 lead.
Victoria Robillard then switched roles and tucked a shot down the right pipe for a 2-0 Windom Area lead at 12:32 of the second period.
Fredin created chaos in the crease with her rush before dumping her pass to Robillard for the goal.
Karissa Newville and Bella Larson then brought the Cardinals back within one by creating a perfect short-handed breakaway opportunity.
Newville, who entered the playoffs with a team-best 20 points, filtered a long clearing pass near the sideboard to a breaking Newville.
Newville skated a direct line of attack to Eagles' netminder Fiona Robillard and smashed her shot through the proverbial 5-hole with 7:32 left in the second frame.
Abi Sundeen and Larson unleashed back-to-back shots at the Eagles' cage to open the middle frame, but Fiona Robillard recorded two of her 27 stops to keep the Cardinals from putting the game away.
Maia Goerndt took a pass from Larson, but her tap to the sidewalk was denied before Goerndt later literally kicked the puck to Sundeen for a 45-degree shot from the faceoff circle on the right side, only to have Fiona Robillard swipe the wrist away.
Fredin later contributed one goal and one helper during the third period to give Windom Area a three-goal cushion as time expired.
Moeller blocked, checked and knocked away 18 of the Eagles' 20 shots in the third period, but the Cardinal offense couldn't generate enough shots on net to even the score.
Windom Area defeated Fairmont Area by a 4-1 decision on Dec. 21 in Windom before the Cardinals turned the tables on the Eagles by rallying for a 4-3 win on Jan. 16 at Martin County Arena in Fairmont as the two Big South Conference teams competed to a split-decision in the regular season.
Fairmont 0-1-0-1
Wind force 1-1-2–4
Scoring plays
1st Period
WDM – Reagan Haugen (Victoria Robillard), 2:16 p.m
2nd Period
WDM – Victoria Robillard (Madyson Fredin), 12:32.
FMT–Karissa Newville (Bella Larson), SH., 7:32.
3rd Period
WDM–Madyson Fredin (Ella Docter), 15:47.
WDM – Victoria Robillard (Madyson Fredin), 2:44.
Shots on goal: Windom Area 19-16-20–55; Fairmont area 12-11-5–28.
Rescues: Ilana Moeller (FMT) 51; Fiona Robillard (WDM) 27.
Penalties: Fairmont Area 4 for 8 minutes; Windom area 3 for 6 minutes.
Power Play Odds: Windom Area 0-for-4; Fairmont area 0-for-3.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fairmontsentinel.com/sports/local-sports/2024/02/09/windom-area-nets-sectional-hockey-quarterfinal-win-over-fairmont-area/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Windom Area records victory in sectional hockey quarterfinal over Fairmont Area | News, sports, jobs
- Get the look of Maya Jama's white lace dress
- Pakistan election results: Imran Khan's party makes early gains despite obstacles
- Congress Black Book says Modi govt devastated economy
- Dharmendra changes his name 64 years after his Bollywood debut? This is what his “new name” is now
- Deloitte: Workforce conflict over job replacement by AI and technology
- Chinese Xi calls for stronger strategic coordination with Russia in Lunar New Year call with Putin
- Women's tennis delivers 4-3 victory over Barry
- Fire at Orlando homeless shelter strains area resources – Orlando Sentinel
- Bollywood at the Rex – ladepeche.fr
- How to combine shared contacts in Google Contacts
- Climate change: first annual breach of 1.5 C global warming limit | BBC News