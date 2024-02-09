Windom Area records victory in sectional hockey quarterfinal over Fairmont Area | News, sports, jobs

WINDOM – Fairmont Area junior goalie Ilana Moeller did Thursday night during the Section 3A hockey quarterfinals what she did during the 2023-2024 regular season: save after save after save.

The accurate Moeller turned in a whopping 51 shots on goal, but that wasn't enough to deny the Windom Area Eagles a 4-1 first-round victory over the visiting Cardinals in Windom.

Victoria Robillard generated two goals and one assist, while teammate Madyson Fredin had one lamplight shot and two helpers to propel the Eagles to the next round of the postseason.

The No. 4 seed Windom Area (11-14-1) will take on the No. 1 seed Marshall Tigers (16-8-1) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Red Baron Arena in Marshall. Marshall earned a bye in the first round.

The No. 5-seeded Fairmont Area finished the season with an overall record of 7-18.

“Ilana did a phenomenal job in net for us again tonight. She finished with 928 saves on the season. Those are huge, huge numbers.” Fairmont Area head coach Eric Householder said this in regards to Moeller's record number of saves in a single season.

“We made ten shots on target in the first period to keep the score close to 1-0, only to be down 2-1 after two periods.” Householder continued. “They simply outscored us in the third period (20-5), and needless to say, the puck literally didn't bounce our way during the last seventeen minutes of regulation.”

Ironically, Victoria Robillard entered the postseason with just two goals and four assists in 25 regular-season games, but provided the first assist on Thursday night's quarterfinal on Reagan Haugen's goal at 2:16 of the opening segment.

Robillard turned a pass from left to right to Haugen, who fired her shot from the left door into the rope for the early 1-0 lead.

Victoria Robillard then switched roles and tucked a shot down the right pipe for a 2-0 Windom Area lead at 12:32 of the second period.

Fredin created chaos in the crease with her rush before dumping her pass to Robillard for the goal.

Karissa Newville and Bella Larson then brought the Cardinals back within one by creating a perfect short-handed breakaway opportunity.

Newville, who entered the playoffs with a team-best 20 points, filtered a long clearing pass near the sideboard to a breaking Newville.

Newville skated a direct line of attack to Eagles' netminder Fiona Robillard and smashed her shot through the proverbial 5-hole with 7:32 left in the second frame.

Abi Sundeen and Larson unleashed back-to-back shots at the Eagles' cage to open the middle frame, but Fiona Robillard recorded two of her 27 stops to keep the Cardinals from putting the game away.

Maia Goerndt took a pass from Larson, but her tap to the sidewalk was denied before Goerndt later literally kicked the puck to Sundeen for a 45-degree shot from the faceoff circle on the right side, only to have Fiona Robillard swipe the wrist away.

Fredin later contributed one goal and one helper during the third period to give Windom Area a three-goal cushion as time expired.

Moeller blocked, checked and knocked away 18 of the Eagles' 20 shots in the third period, but the Cardinal offense couldn't generate enough shots on net to even the score.

Windom Area defeated Fairmont Area by a 4-1 decision on Dec. 21 in Windom before the Cardinals turned the tables on the Eagles by rallying for a 4-3 win on Jan. 16 at Martin County Arena in Fairmont as the two Big South Conference teams competed to a split-decision in the regular season.

Fairmont 0-1-0-1

Wind force 1-1-2–4

Scoring plays

1st Period

WDM – Reagan Haugen (Victoria Robillard), 2:16 p.m

2nd Period

WDM – Victoria Robillard (Madyson Fredin), 12:32.

FMT–Karissa Newville (Bella Larson), SH., 7:32.

3rd Period

WDM–Madyson Fredin (Ella Docter), 15:47.

WDM – Victoria Robillard (Madyson Fredin), 2:44.

Shots on goal: Windom Area 19-16-20–55; Fairmont area 12-11-5–28.

Rescues: Ilana Moeller (FMT) 51; Fiona Robillard (WDM) 27.

Penalties: Fairmont Area 4 for 8 minutes; Windom area 3 for 6 minutes.

Power Play Odds: Windom Area 0-for-4; Fairmont area 0-for-3.