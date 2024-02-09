



Meet Stiga StrikeForce table tennis shoes Upgrade your table tennis game with the Stiga StrikeForce table tennis shoes. Designed for maximum comfort and unparalleled performance on the table, these shoes are a must-have for serious players. This is what sets them apart: EVA insole for ultimate comfort: These shoes feature a soft EVA insole that comfortably hugs your feet, allowing you to focus on your game without any discomfort.

Specialized table tennis outsole: The unique and specially designed outsole is tailor-made for table tennis. The pattern and grip areas are unlike any other and provide you with the perfect traction for fast and precise movements at the table.

Extra soft EVA at the forefoot and heel: Experience superior support and a fantastic feel on the floor with extra-soft EVA padding in both the forefoot and heel. Your feet will thank you for the stability and cushioning they provide.

Available sizes: Stairs Attack powerTable tennis shoes are available in sizes 36 to 44, making them a perfect fit for players of different sizes.

Color options: Choose between classic black or vibrant blue as the main color so you can match your style to the table.

Size Chart Included: To ensure you receive the perfect size, please refer to the size chart in the images below. Please note: If you have wider or thicker feet, we recommend choosing a size larger for a comfortable fit. Important: The package does not include the original box. If you prefer the original packaging, please contact us, we will be happy to help you. Improve your table tennis performance and comfort with Stiga Table Tennis Shoes Attack power. Order now and experience the difference for yourself!

Ordering and shipping information: Upon completion of your purchase, a shipping confirmation will be emailed to you immediately. This confirmation contains the information necessary to track your shipment. Visit our dedicated order tracking page to track the status of your order. Estimated processing time:

Our team needs 1-5 days to process your order before it is ready to ship. Once processing is complete, an email confirmation, including a tracking number, will be sent to the email address provided during checkout. Delivery times (post-processing): UNITED STATES: 7 – 15 working days

7 – 15 working days UK: 7 – 15 working days

7 – 15 working days Australia & New Zealand: 7 – 20 working days

7 – 20 working days Canada: 10 – 20 working days

10 – 20 working days Western Europe: 10 – 30 working days

10 – 30 working days Rest of the world: 10 – 40 working days Please note that the above are estimated delivery times. Occasionally delays may occur due to factors beyond our control, such as carriers or international customs sorting. For more information, explore our extensive FAQ page.

Return and Refund Policy: At Table Tennis Hub we want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase. If for any reason you are not satisfied with your order, our returns policy guarantees a simple process: Time frame:

You have 30 days from the date of purchase to initiate a return. If 30 days have passed since your purchase, unfortunately we cannot offer you a refund or exchange. Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for a return, the item must be unused and in the same condition as when you received it. It must also be in the original packaging. To complete your return, you will need an order number or proof of purchase. Exclusions:

Please note that certain situations may only warrant a partial refund or make the item ineligible for return. These include: Knives or rubber that have been cut or glued and show obvious signs of use.

Opened glues.

Items that are not in their original condition, are damaged or are missing parts for reasons unrelated to our error. After 30 days:

Items returned more than 30 days after delivery will not be accepted. Manufacturer returns:

Do not return your purchase to the manufacturer; please follow our specified returns process. For a smooth returns experience, we recommend that you review our policies carefully and contact us if you have any questions or concerns. We appreciate your understanding and are ready to assist you during the returns process.

