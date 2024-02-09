5 Bears earn preseason All-Pac-12 honors







Five Golden Bears were named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 team, as announced by the conference on Thursday.

Cal picked to finish eighth in the preseason Coaches Poll

Five members of the California baseball team have been selected to the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference Team, as announced by the conference office Thursday afternoon. Junior catcher Caleb Lomavita has been included in the team for the second consecutive season. To join him Max Handron And Rodney Green Jr. and jars Ian Mei And Tyler Stasiowski . Lomavita and Green are two of the top returning players for the Bears in 2024. They each earned All-Pac-12 honors in 2024. Green had a breakout campaign in 2023. He was one of three Bears to start every game and it year ended. posting career-best marks in hits (49), doubles (9), home runs (14), RBI (37) and stolen bases (28). Lomavita, who was recently named a Preseason Second-Team All-American by Baseball America, led Cal with 16 home runs in 2023. The two-time all-conference honoree is six home runs away from Cal's career top-10 home run list. runs. Handron quickly made himself indispensable to the Bears' 2023 lineup. The senior finished 2023 hitting .266 from the leadoff spot hitting .406. He finished the season with 14 extra base hits, including nine home runs. Ian Mei saw his promising sophomore campaign cut short after three starts due to injury. Before his injury, he established himself as a staff standout by going 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. In his first start of the year, he pitched eight shutout innings in the win over Houston, scattering three hits. He retired the leadoff hitter fifteen straight times to open the year. Stasiowski became Cal's most reliable arm out of the bullpen in 2023. The senior finished 2023 with a 3.58 ERA in 32.2 innings pitched, which was best on the team with four or more appearances. He is being counted on to pitch for the Bears in the late innings in 2024. The 2024 season begins on February 16 when Cal takes on Kansas State to open the Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Arizona. Cal makes its home debut on Feb. 21 for a single game against BYU. STAY POSTED For Cal baseball coverage, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalBaseball), Instagram(@CalBaseball), and Facebook (/CalBaseball/).

