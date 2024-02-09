Sports
The young Victorians who stood out at the U/19 Cricket World Cup
Former Victoria and Australia spinner Bryce McGain has liked what he has seen from the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.
The Aussies cruised to the Final overnight with a thrilling semi-final win against Pakistan, chasing down the target of 180 with just five balls left and one wicket in hand.
That victory sets up a final against India on Sunday, but McGain is not only impressed by the two best teams in the tournament.
The tournament has been as good as it has ever been, McGain further said SEN mornings.
It was supposed to take place in Sri Lanka, but they quickly changed it to South Africa – they were latecomers in terms of hosting, the ICC made that decision about three months ago.
But it was another incredible series that was really, really controversial. It showcases the great skills of the next generation of players for each country.
England were there or around there, but Australia of course came through with a very challenging one-wicket win in the semi-final (against Pakistan). India is here.
But it has been 2010 since Australia has had any success internationally at under-19 level. So it's been a while.
Taking a closer look at the Australian team, McGain expects several names to find their way into state cricket in the coming years.
Queensland's Callum Vidler has attracted a lot of attention for his ability to bowl consistently at speeds in excess of 140km/h and has taken 12 wickets at an average of just 10.75.
In terms of Victorians, McGain has liked what he has seen from opener Harry Dixon, who is fifth in the points tally with 267 at 44.50, including 50 in the semi-final, while 17-year-old Oliver Peake has impressed with two strong knocks. after joining the team as a late replacement.
McGain expects Dixon and Peake to make inroads into Victorian state teams in the coming years.
Some of those highlights you talk about, from a Victorian perspective, one of them is Harry Dixon, McGain said.
He plays at St Kilda, he got 50 opening the batting (in the semi-final), he is quite dynamic.
Another is a son of gun Oliver Peake, son of Clinton Peake who played state cricket for Victoria and was a very good dynamic left hand. His son is exactly the same.
He got 49 in that semi-final. He was a late inclusion, but he is a very dynamic player.
There's also a bowler who's doing really well, Tom Straker, he's from New South Wales, he's from Sutherland.
They are run by a guy from Queensland, Hugh Weibgen, he does a great job and speaks so well with great leadership there.
So there are a few names that are sure to pop up through Australian cricket.
But from a Victorian perspective, Dixon and Peake will be part of those emerging squads and working their way into the state group, which is very exciting.
The final between India and Australia starts on Sunday, February 11 at 7pm (AEDT).
