Sports
Carnival atmosphere: Huskies hockey versus Mavericks for key series | News, sports, jobs
HOUGHTON – With just six games left in the regular season, and four at home, the Michigan Tech Huskies hockey team is still in the hunt for everything from a home playoff game to the CCHA regular season title. At 11-12-6 overall and 8-8-2 in CCHA play heading into the Winter Carnival weekend, the Huskies are tied with Bemidji State for fourth place in the standings, seven points behind the St .Thomas Tommies, who are at the top of the conference standings. .
The path will not be easy. The Huskies host Minnesota State this weekend. The Mavericks are second in the CCHA standings, just two points behind the Tommies. After this weekend, the Huskies travel to Bowling Green State and then return home for one final home series against the Tommies in early March.
At the same time, the Huskies will have to find success without three key, consistent members of the starting lineup: sophomore winger Kyle Kukkonen, sophomore defenseman Lachlan Getz and junior forward Austen Swankler.
But before the roster can be discussed, coach Joe Shawhan admits he and his staff have other concerns, especially about how focused the Huskies are playing. He believes the team pays more attention to the details that will bring them success when chasing a game, and less attention when they have a lead.
This came to a head last Saturday in a tie with Northern Michigan, where the Huskies led 3-2 late, but after a icing on the cake, the Huskies lost the ensuing face-off and quickly conceded the tying goal.
“I think our biggest deal again is that we play better when we chase the game than when we play with a lead,” he said. “We have to work on always having the mentality to enjoy the pursuit of the game.”
On Friday night, after giving up three goals to the Wildcats in the first 28:01, the Huskies made a push, defeating Northern Michigan 15-6 in the final 32 minutes of play. The two teams split the goals, but Shawhan was very pleased with what he saw from his team.
On Saturday night, the Huskies had two different one-goal leads, but especially in the final 20 minutes, he didn't like much of what he saw from his team.
“I think it is largely a mentality with us,” Shawhan said. “So we have to keep trying to introduce situations that help guys get better. Our job is to help guys get better. It's a tough gig.”
Shawhan and his staff are still looking for ways to help recreate those moments in practice so the team can work its way through this problem. However, that is easier said than done.
“I think it's in us the way we deal with the intensity of the moment, and that's hard to set up and practice in a win or lose situation,” he said. “All we can do is keep getting those situations in the game and try to improve in those situations. We get them every game. We're either a little ahead, or we're a little behind. So that's the only way we can do it. If we can help the boys figure that out, it will be a good life lesson.”
Injuries are also creeping into the situation for the Huskies. While Kukkonen has been out for a few weeks, Getz was injured on Friday and Swankler did not complete Saturday's match.
In Swankler's case, Shawhan said he was injured before he arrived on campus in December but had tried to play through it.
“He's trying to play through it,” Shawhan said, “and I give him credit for that. I liked him being here with the group, but it seems like he was hurt before he came.
“He tried to play through it, but there comes a point. He tried to protect it a little. There comes a point where you have to say, “Hey, listen man, what's going on with you is more important. Let's get this. Let's find out what's going on. ''
With two key offensive players, Kukkonen and Swankler, out, the Huskies find themselves in a similar position to where the Mavericks were when the two teams faced off in Mankato, Minnesota earlier this season. The Mavericks played that series without fifth-year forward Lucas Sowder. The Huskies won both games that weekend, 3-2 in overtime on Friday and 3-2 in regular time on Saturday.
SCOUTING THE MAVERICKS
The Mavericks, who have undergone a number of changes in the offseason, including losing coach Mike Hastings to Wisconsin, have found a way to find some success this season. They are 14-10-4 overall and 10-6-2 in CCHA play. They split with the Tommies last weekend, winning 4-3 in extra time on Friday and losing 4-2 on Saturday.
Fifth-year forward Sam Morton leads the team in scoring with 19 goals and 28 points in 28 games. Freshman defenseman Evan Murr is a candidate for CCHA Rookie of the Year. He has a team-high 15 assists and 20 points in 28 games.
In goal, sophomore Alex Tracy has emerged as the starting netminder. He played 23 games and started 21 games. He has a record of 10-7-4 with two shutouts. He has a 2.37 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.
GAME TIMES
The Huskies and Mavericks face off at MacInnes Student Ice Arena on Friday night at 7:07 PM. The two opponents will be present again on Saturday at 5:07 PM to conclude the Winter Carnival weekend.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mininggazette.com/sports/local-sports/2024/02/carnival-atmosphere-huskies-hockey-faces-mavericks-for-key-series/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Carnival atmosphere: Huskies hockey versus Mavericks for key series | News, sports, jobs
- Pakistan Elections 2024 | Independent candidates backed by former PM Khans' party leader
- Rahul Gandhi thanks BJP for 'confirming' Modi caste conflict, BJP demands apology | Latest news India
- More snow, ice and rain expected as weather warnings continue – UK Weather LIVE
- Donald Trump scores victory in US Virgin Islands caucus, which defied Republican Party rules
- Virginia Men's Tennis | No. No. 6 Virginia hosts No. 24 Georgia on Friday
- Stock market today: Tokyo hits 30-year high, with many Asian markets closed for Lunar New Year holiday
- Marcelo and Xi Jinping exchange messages on Sino-Portuguese diplomatic relations – Observateur
- Jokowi criticized for electoral interference
- Google action required Issue Found: User Data Policy Violation – General Discussion
- Happy Chocolate Day 2024: 10 Amazing Benefits of Enjoying Dark Chocolate
- What next for Imran Khan if his party-backed candidates win the polls in Pakistan