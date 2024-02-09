Carnival atmosphere: Huskies hockey versus Mavericks for key series | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – With just six games left in the regular season, and four at home, the Michigan Tech Huskies hockey team is still in the hunt for everything from a home playoff game to the CCHA regular season title. At 11-12-6 overall and 8-8-2 in CCHA play heading into the Winter Carnival weekend, the Huskies are tied with Bemidji State for fourth place in the standings, seven points behind the St .Thomas Tommies, who are at the top of the conference standings. .

The path will not be easy. The Huskies host Minnesota State this weekend. The Mavericks are second in the CCHA standings, just two points behind the Tommies. After this weekend, the Huskies travel to Bowling Green State and then return home for one final home series against the Tommies in early March.

At the same time, the Huskies will have to find success without three key, consistent members of the starting lineup: sophomore winger Kyle Kukkonen, sophomore defenseman Lachlan Getz and junior forward Austen Swankler.

But before the roster can be discussed, coach Joe Shawhan admits he and his staff have other concerns, especially about how focused the Huskies are playing. He believes the team pays more attention to the details that will bring them success when chasing a game, and less attention when they have a lead.

This came to a head last Saturday in a tie with Northern Michigan, where the Huskies led 3-2 late, but after a icing on the cake, the Huskies lost the ensuing face-off and quickly conceded the tying goal.

“I think our biggest deal again is that we play better when we chase the game than when we play with a lead,” he said. “We have to work on always having the mentality to enjoy the pursuit of the game.”

On Friday night, after giving up three goals to the Wildcats in the first 28:01, the Huskies made a push, defeating Northern Michigan 15-6 in the final 32 minutes of play. The two teams split the goals, but Shawhan was very pleased with what he saw from his team.

On Saturday night, the Huskies had two different one-goal leads, but especially in the final 20 minutes, he didn't like much of what he saw from his team.

“I think it is largely a mentality with us,” Shawhan said. “So we have to keep trying to introduce situations that help guys get better. Our job is to help guys get better. It's a tough gig.”

Shawhan and his staff are still looking for ways to help recreate those moments in practice so the team can work its way through this problem. However, that is easier said than done.

“I think it's in us the way we deal with the intensity of the moment, and that's hard to set up and practice in a win or lose situation,” he said. “All we can do is keep getting those situations in the game and try to improve in those situations. We get them every game. We're either a little ahead, or we're a little behind. So that's the only way we can do it. If we can help the boys figure that out, it will be a good life lesson.”

Injuries are also creeping into the situation for the Huskies. While Kukkonen has been out for a few weeks, Getz was injured on Friday and Swankler did not complete Saturday's match.

In Swankler's case, Shawhan said he was injured before he arrived on campus in December but had tried to play through it.

“He's trying to play through it,” Shawhan said, “and I give him credit for that. I liked him being here with the group, but it seems like he was hurt before he came.

“He tried to play through it, but there comes a point. He tried to protect it a little. There comes a point where you have to say, “Hey, listen man, what's going on with you is more important. Let's get this. Let's find out what's going on. ''

With two key offensive players, Kukkonen and Swankler, out, the Huskies find themselves in a similar position to where the Mavericks were when the two teams faced off in Mankato, Minnesota earlier this season. The Mavericks played that series without fifth-year forward Lucas Sowder. The Huskies won both games that weekend, 3-2 in overtime on Friday and 3-2 in regular time on Saturday.

SCOUTING THE MAVERICKS

The Mavericks, who have undergone a number of changes in the offseason, including losing coach Mike Hastings to Wisconsin, have found a way to find some success this season. They are 14-10-4 overall and 10-6-2 in CCHA play. They split with the Tommies last weekend, winning 4-3 in extra time on Friday and losing 4-2 on Saturday.

Fifth-year forward Sam Morton leads the team in scoring with 19 goals and 28 points in 28 games. Freshman defenseman Evan Murr is a candidate for CCHA Rookie of the Year. He has a team-high 15 assists and 20 points in 28 games.

In goal, sophomore Alex Tracy has emerged as the starting netminder. He played 23 games and started 21 games. He has a record of 10-7-4 with two shutouts. He has a 2.37 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.

GAME TIMES

The Huskies and Mavericks face off at MacInnes Student Ice Arena on Friday night at 7:07 PM. The two opponents will be present again on Saturday at 5:07 PM to conclude the Winter Carnival weekend.

Today's latest news and more in your inbox