Ravindra Jadeja: Celebrating 15 years of excellence in international cricket | Cricket news







Go to his official social media report, Jadeja expressed his gratitude for every moment he experienced during this remarkable journey.

“15 years of living my dream – grateful for every moment,” Jadeja wrote on his social media platform while sharing a few pictures from his journey.

How it all started

Jadeja's journey in international cricket started on February 8, 2009, with his debut in the ODI format against Sri Lanka.

Since then he has been a permanent fixture for the Indian cricket team demonstrating his prowess both with the bat and the ball.

ODI Stats: In 197 matches, Jadeja has amassed 2756 runs at an average of 32.42 and also claimed 220 wickets. NEW DELHI: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja marked a major milestone in his cricket career when he completed it 15 years in international cricket on Thursday.Go to his official social media report, Jadeja expressed his gratitude for every moment he experienced during this remarkable journey.“15 years of living my dream – grateful for every moment,” Jadeja wrote on his social media platform while sharing a few pictures from his journey.Jadeja's journey in international cricket started on February 8, 2009, with his debut in the ODI format against Sri Lanka.Since then he has been a permanent fixture for the Indian cricket team demonstrating his prowess both with the bat and the ball.In 197 matches, Jadeja has amassed 2756 runs at an average of 32.42 and also claimed 220 wickets. Jadeja in T20Is

The versatile cricketer also impressed in the shortest format of the game, making his debut in T20Is on February 10, 2009, again against Sri Lanka. With 66 T20I appearances to his name, Jadeja has contributed 480 runs at an average of 22.86, while also bagging 53 wickets.

The longest format

Jadeja's Test debut came against England in 2018, where he has since become an integral part of the Indian Test squad.

With 101 innings to his name, Jadeja has scored 2893 runs at an impressive average of 36.16, besides claiming 280 wickets.

Jadeja's best Test knock

Remarkably, Jadeja boasts three centuries in Test cricket, with his highest score of 175* achieved against Sri Lanka in 2022. His remarkable knock came from just 228 balls, with 17 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Injury break

However, Jadeja is currently recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the first Test match against England.

Despite his stellar performance in the match where he scored 89 runs, India suffered a narrow defeat by 28 runs.

As Jadeja continues his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the field, knowing that his invaluable contributions will continue to enrich Indian cricket for years to come. Wisden picks 2023 ODI Men's Team of the Year, including 7 Indians in XI (With inputs from ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/ravindra-jadeja-celebrating-15-years-of-excellence-in-international-cricket/articleshow/107540147.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos