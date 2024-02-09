Sports
Alabama football recruiting under Kalen DeBoer: 2025 updates, rankings, players to watch from SEC insiders
Most of Alabama's 2024 football recruiting class signed during the early signing period in December, leaving just a handful of players to participate in the 2024 National Signing Day on Wednesday. Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, who originally committed to Alabama during his sophomore year, was among the players who signed. He left Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement, but new head coach Kalen DeBoer managed to bring the nation's No. 8 overall player back to Tuscaloosa. Four-star Noah Carter and three-star linebacker Quinton Reese both also signed with Alabama on National Signing Day. The Tide capped the nation's No. 2 recruiting class for the 2024 cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Now, DeBoer's Alabama staff will turn their attention to building a strong 2025 recruiting class. However, they could do so without offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who is reportedly being considered for the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator position. If you want to see the latest Alabama recruiting and coaching news, make sure you do see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Bama247, the 247Sports affiliate covering Alabama.
The team of insiders at Bama247 provide on-the-ground updates on every development in the football coaching search, including insights from Matt Zenitz, John Talty and Mike Rodak, who have more than 25 years of experience covering the Crimson Tide. The trio has deep-rooted ties within and around the Alabama community, Talty wroteNick Saban's Leadership Secretsa Wall Street Journal and Publishers Weekly bestseller.
The team at Bama247 has already extensively reported on Alabama's recruiting efforts led by Kalen DeBoer, including a list of 2,025 recruits the staff is targetingwith a limited time before the Dead Period.Head over to Bama247 now to see them all. Check out the site's groundbreaking message board for the latest news Alabama football recruiting news.
Kalen DeBoer Alabama recruiting updates
One player from the class of 2025 that DeBoer's staff is interested in is the defensive lineman from Folsom (Calif.). Josiah Sharma. The 6-foot-1, 295-pound lineman had committed to Washington on New Year's Day, but he decommitted shortly after DeBoer left for Alabama. The Crimson Tide quickly offered Sharma, and he took a trip to Tuscaloosa in early February. He has a three-star rating from 247Sports and is the No. 60 defensive lineman in his class nationally. Sharma spoke to Bama247 about his trip to Tuscaloosa, which you can read about here.
Another player DeBoer's staff is interested in for 2025 is Philadelphia St. Joseph's Top247 four-star linebacker Anthony Sacca. He has been in contact with Alabama since DeBoer was hired, and assistant coach Colin Hitschler visited him last month. Sacca made his first visit to Alabama earlier this month after visiting Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State in the spring and winter. The four-star linebacker has 25 offers, including Florida State and Georgia. He is the No. 25 linebacker in his class and the No. 6 player in the state of Pennsylvania. He had plenty to say about his visit to Tuscaloosa, so make sure you do check out Bama247 for more information on his plans.
DeBoer also targets linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, the No. 1 prospect in Washington. Rainey-Sale was committed to DeBoer and Washington, but chose to open up his recruitment when DeBoer left the Huskies for the Crimson Tide. DeBoer's staff made an offer from Alabama to Rainey-Sale a few days later and it is now expected that he will have to choose between Washington and Alabama at some point.
At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Rainey-Sale is ranked No. 80 nationally in the class of 2025 and could become a building block for Alabama in that cycle. The Crimson Tide has just two commitments for 2025 and is currently ranked 30th in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for 2025. Rainey-Sale is expected to take official visits in the spring and that battle could come down to Bama vs. Washington later this year . Bama247 learned more about his decision and his updated recruiting timeline, which you can see here.
Meanwhile, Alabama's staff could look different if Grubb heads to the NFL. He is being considered for the offensive coordinator position with the Seahawks confirmed by John Talty of 247Sports. Alabama has not officially announced Grubb's hiring, but he has been on the road recruiting for the Crimson Tide. The 48-year-old has no NFL coaching experience, but he built a potent offense in Washington. Grubb hoped to be offered the job in Washington before following DeBoer to Alabama.
How to get Alabama 247Sports updates
Alabama is also going after the No. 1 player in Kansas for the 2025 cycle, who already has a strong relationship with the staff.Check out his interest level at Bama247.
Who are the top players for 2025 that Alabama's new coaching staff is now focusing on and which players have they done a good job with? Go to Bama247 at see all the latest Alabama recruiting news, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Crimson TideAnd invent.
|
Sources
https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/alabama-football-recruiting-under-kalen-deboer-2025-updates-rankings-players-to-watch-from-sec-insiders/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
