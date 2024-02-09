Chi-Hi boys hockey defeats EC Memorial in OT

EAU CLAIRE Evan Foiles' overtime game winner less than four minutes into overtime gave the Chi-Hi boys hockey team a 4-3 win Thursday night at Eau Claire Memorial and secured an undefeated Big Rivers season for the Cardinals.
Foiles scored on a breakaway as the winning score in a match that was tied one after one, two after two and went to overtime after a scoreless third. Mason Johnson opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 10 seconds into the game. Gabe Pankratz tied the game near the end of the first period and Drew Bowe put the Cards back on top at 6:06 of the second period with help from Johnson. But the lead wouldn't last long as Will Savaloja tied the score with less than six minutes left in the period.
Mick Marlow made 32 saves for the Cardinals (21-3, 14-0), including making all 11 shots in the third period and overtime. Evan Madsen made 27 saves for the Old Abes, who were ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state poll, where the Cards were number one.
Girls hockey
Central Wisconsin 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3
At Schofield, the Sabers fell to a goal from the Storm to end the regular season.
Kinley Laux, Addisyn Buesgen and Paige Steinmetz each scored for the Sabers (12-11-1), with Buesgen adding two assists. Cassandra Herr put 40 shots on net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.
Tristan Wicklund recorded a hat trick with one goal in each period for the Storm (17-3-1).
Girls basketball
At Chi-Hi, the Mustangs earned a Big Rivers victory against the Cardinals.
Sarah Chaffee led the way in scoring for Chi-Hi (4-17, 1-11) with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.
Mary Berg had 19 points for the Mustangs (19-3, 10-2).
McDonell 62, Eau Claire Regis 46
At Eau Claire, the Macks bounced back from a loss to defeat the Ramblers in Western Cloverbelt action.
Ella May Cooper led all scorers with 25 points for the Macks (20-2, 12-1). Emily Cooper and Aubrey Dorn each scored 12 points in the win. The win even moves McDonell atop the Western Cloverbelt standings with Fall Creek with one match remaining.
Ashley Chilson had 12 points for the Ramblers (16-5, 9-4).
Boys basketball
Stanley Boyd 79, McDonell 55
At Stanley, the Orioles rolled to a Western Cloverbelt victory over the Macks.
Haydn Gustafson scored 20 points for Stanley-Boyd as one of four Orioles with at least 10 points. Riley Weltzin and Henry Hoel each had 18 points and Landon Karlen scored 10 as the Orioles (10-10, 8-4) won for the fourth time in five games.
Jordan Sikora had 15 points and Cooper Mittermeyer scored 11 for McDonell (13-7, 7-5).
Eau Claire Regis 85, Cadott 57
At Cadott, the Ramblers recorded a win at Western Cloverbelt.
Cameron Allard finished with 18 points and Braden Schneider had 16 points and seven assists for the Hornets (5-15, 0-11).
Osseo-Fairchild 68, Thorp 62
At Thorp, the Thunder defeated the Cardinals for a Western Cloverbelt victory.
Brady Stewart scored 21 points for Thorp (10-9, 3-8), while Dylan Mattson and Denzel Sutton each had 14 points.
Drake Swett led Osseo-Fairchild (11-8, 5-6) with 22 points.
