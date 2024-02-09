Chi-Hi boys hockey defeats EC Memorial in OT





EAU CLAIRE Evan Foiles' overtime game winner less than four minutes into overtime gave the Chi-Hi boys hockey team a 4-3 win Thursday night at Eau Claire Memorial and secured an undefeated Big Rivers season for the Cardinals. Foiles scored on a breakaway as the winning score in a match that was tied one after one, two after two and went to overtime after a scoreless third. Mason Johnson opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 10 seconds into the game. Gabe Pankratz tied the game near the end of the first period and Drew Bowe put the Cards back on top at 6:06 of the second period with help from Johnson. But the lead wouldn't last long as Will Savaloja tied the score with less than six minutes left in the period. Mick Marlow made 32 saves for the Cardinals (21-3, 14-0), including making all 11 shots in the third period and overtime. Evan Madsen made 27 saves for the Old Abes, who were ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state poll, where the Cards were number one. People also read… Girls hockey Central Wisconsin 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3 At Schofield, the Sabers fell to a goal from the Storm to end the regular season. Kinley Laux, Addisyn Buesgen and Paige Steinmetz each scored for the Sabers (12-11-1), with Buesgen adding two assists. Cassandra Herr put 40 shots on net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie. Tristan Wicklund recorded a hat trick with one goal in each period for the Storm (17-3-1). Girls basketball At Chi-Hi, the Mustangs earned a Big Rivers victory against the Cardinals. Sarah Chaffee led the way in scoring for Chi-Hi (4-17, 1-11) with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Mary Berg had 19 points for the Mustangs (19-3, 10-2). McDonell 62, Eau Claire Regis 46 At Eau Claire, the Macks bounced back from a loss to defeat the Ramblers in Western Cloverbelt action. Ella May Cooper led all scorers with 25 points for the Macks (20-2, 12-1). Emily Cooper and Aubrey Dorn each scored 12 points in the win. The win even moves McDonell atop the Western Cloverbelt standings with Fall Creek with one match remaining. Ashley Chilson had 12 points for the Ramblers (16-5, 9-4). Boys basketball Stanley Boyd 79, McDonell 55 At Stanley, the Orioles rolled to a Western Cloverbelt victory over the Macks. Haydn Gustafson scored 20 points for Stanley-Boyd as one of four Orioles with at least 10 points. Riley Weltzin and Henry Hoel each had 18 points and Landon Karlen scored 10 as the Orioles (10-10, 8-4) won for the fourth time in five games. Jordan Sikora had 15 points and Cooper Mittermeyer scored 11 for McDonell (13-7, 7-5). Eau Claire Regis 85, Cadott 57 At Cadott, the Ramblers recorded a win at Western Cloverbelt. Cameron Allard finished with 18 points and Braden Schneider had 16 points and seven assists for the Hornets (5-15, 0-11). Osseo-Fairchild 68, Thorp 62 At Thorp, the Thunder defeated the Cardinals for a Western Cloverbelt victory. Brady Stewart scored 21 points for Thorp (10-9, 3-8), while Dylan Mattson and Denzel Sutton each had 14 points. Drake Swett led Osseo-Fairchild (11-8, 5-6) with 22 points. IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi boys hockey hosts Stevens Point 12-21-23 Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-21-23







Join our Prep Sports newsletter Weekly straight to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chippewa.com/sports/high-school/basketball/boys/chippewa-county-february-8-sports-roundup-chippewa-falls-eau-claire-memorial-boys-hockey/article_19702158-c6c3-11ee-b024-d7c3f10b4d4d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos