Women's ice hockey hosts Maine on Friday





Boston University (12-14-3, 10-11-1 HE) vsMaine (11-16-27-13-2HE) Friday February 9

Walter Brown Arena – 6:00 PM – ESPN+ Follow on X:@BUGameDay|@TerrierWHockey BOSTON – The Boston University women's ice hockey team will look for a season win in Maine when it hosts the Black Bears on Friday (February 9) at Walter Brown Arena. Game time is set at 6:00 PM In honor of National Pizza Day, fans can enjoy free pizza during Friday's game, while supplies last. BU earned a pair of 4-3 road wins at Maine earlier this season. The Terriers enter the weekend in sixth place in the Hockey East standings, four points behind fifth-place New Hampshire and two points ahead of seventh-place Vermont. TERRIER facts BU is coming off a 3-0 win over No. 15 Boston College to end a four-game skid.

The Terriers are averaging 6.3 more shots per game than their opponents this season. This time last year, BU had a swing differential of minus 8.0, which resulted in a swing of plus 14.3 a year later

Senior Lace Martin leads the team in both goals (13) and points (23) and has a point in five of the past eight games.

leads the team in both goals (13) and points (23) and has a point in five of the past eight games. Sophomore Clara Yuhn (7g, 11a) and seniors Catherine Foulem (10g, 8a) each achieved 18 points.

(7g, 11a) and seniors (10g, 8a) each achieved 18 points. Graduate Nadia Mattii (3g, 13a) is a second year Sydney Healey (7g, 7a) added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

(7g, 7a) added 16 and 14 points, respectively. Freshman Alex Wet the runner-up for December's Hockey East Rookie of the Month, has 11 points (2g, 8a) in her past 15 games but missed last weekend due to injury.

the runner-up for December's Hockey East Rookie of the Month, has 11 points (2g, 8a) in her past 15 games but missed last weekend due to injury. Graduated student Alexa Matses (5-7-1, 2.54, .898) and freshmen Mari Pietersen (5-2-1, 2.85, .864) split time in goal the first three months of the season, but junior Callie Shanahan (2-4-1, 2.16, .912) returned from injury in January and has started seven of the past 10 games.

(5-7-1, 2.54, .898) and freshmen (5-2-1, 2.85, .864) split time in goal the first three months of the season, but junior (2-4-1, 2.16, .912) returned from injury in January and has started seven of the past 10 games. Led by Mattivi and senior Tamara Giaquinto (2g, 9a), BU has five of the top 23 defensemen in Hockey East in points this season.

(2g, 9a), BU has five of the top 23 defensemen in Hockey East in points this season. The Terriers rank second in Hockey East in penalty kills at 91.0%, which is good for fourth in the country.

The Terriers also rank second in the league in faceoff percentage at 54.0%, which ranks 12th in the nation.

BU, Wisconsin and Ohio State are the only teams in the country with five defensemen with at least nine points apiece. SCOUTING OF BLACK BEARS Maine is 0-5-2 in its past seven games and has recorded just one win since the turn of the year.

That win was a 1-0 victory over Northeastern on January 12.

Last weekend the Black Bears hosted Merrimack and suffered two one-goal losses.

Graduate student Ida Kuoppala leads all Hockey East players in points with 34 on 18 goals and 16 assists.

Fellow graduate student Ann-Frederique Guay has 28 points on a league-best 19 goals, while senior Rachel Enzler added 23 points (7g, 17a).

Senior Jorden Mattison has started five of the past eight games in goal and leads the team in goals-against average (2.01) and save percentage (.914). SERIES HISTORY VS. MAINE BU is 34-21-4 (.610) all-time against Maine, including a 16-11-1 (.589) record at Walter Brown Arena.

The teams are tied at 4-4-1 over the past nine meetings.

Nine of the past thirteen meetings have taken place at Walter Brown Arena. NEXT ONE The Terriers hit the road next Friday (Feb. 16) to take on Vermont.

Game time at Gutterson Fieldhouse is set for 2 p.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2024/2/8/womens-ice-hockey-to-host-maine-on-friday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos