Australia overcame Raza special to set up the U19 World Cup final against India

Australia vs Pakistan in Benoni, second semi-final Score card Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to field Result: Australia won by one wicket Just like India on Tuesday, Australia decided to give chase against Pakistan in the second semi-final. Hugh Weibgen's call was backed by his bowlers as Tom Straker led the attack with a six-wicket haul, helping Pakistan for 179. Straker's 6/24 were the best figures by a bowler in an U19 semi-final or final World Cup. Pakistan fought back through Ali Raza (4/34) and Arafat Minhas (2/20) and had a chance to win until the end. However, Australia, led by Harry Dixon and Oliver Peake, managed to sneak past Pakistan by the narrowest of margins. How the chase went Harry Dixon and Sam Konstas helped Australia get off to a steady start as they chased 180. The duo scored 33 runs in the first Powerplay, but Ali Raza was unstoppable and broke the tie at the start of the second Powerplay. He grabbed one to squeeze again and sent Konstas' cartwheel back off the stump. Pakistan then had a lucky break in the 14th over when captain Hugh Weibgen hit a full toss from Naveed Khan straight to Haroon Arshad at cover. Wickets continued to tumble, a miscommunication led to Harjas Singh's run-out in the 16th over and Ryan Hicks then played on an Ubaid Shah delivery in the next over. Dixon and Ollie Peake then came together to rebuild the Australian innings. They made steady progress through positive strokeplay and helped get Australia's chase back on track when Dixon brought up his half-century in the 24th. However, just as the match was turning in Australia's favour, Minhas Dixon bowled a beauty. He continued to trouble the Australians with his left-arm spin, bowling with tremendous control, and the Australian asking rate steadily rose. The arrival of Tom Campbell made a left-right batting combination possible. Campbell and Peake formed a partnership and helped Australia move closer to their goal. Pakistan needed something special to get them back into the match, and Minhas made sure to bowl Campbell for 25 in the 39th over. When Raza then removed the crucial Peake for 49, it was anyone's game. Raza's double-wicket final left Pakistan just one wicket away from a place in the final. But Callum Vidler and Raf MacMillan kept their cool and took the match to the final. Unfortunately for Pakistan, MacMillan Zeeshan came in early in the final and the ball evaded everyone through the fine leg fence. Australia sneaked through, much to Pakistan's despair.

