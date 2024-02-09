Colorado Football Recruiting: National Signing Day class falls flat as Deion Sanders doubles transfers

Colorado coach Deion Sanders made waves last year with his rapid roster turnover, netting 72 new additions before his first season with the Buffaloes. Of those, 21 came from high school – a fairly standard recruiting prep class in the modern era college football. After that tone-setting first offseason, the Buffaloes have been relatively quiet this year.

Now that the dust has settled after the traditional national signing day in February, a look at Colorado's class shows that Sanders and his staff have signed just seven high school players. It is by far the smallest recruiting class among power conference programs and ranks 117th in the 247Sports Team Composite – right behind Hawaii, Connecticut and Buffalo.

Don't let the rankings fool you, though; Colorado eschewed quantity in favor of quality. Four of the Buffaloes' seven signees are rated as four-star prospects. Three of those players are in the top 100, highlighted by five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, who is the No. 1 ranked offensive lineman and No. 13 in his class.

This is the second year in a row that Sanders has signed a five-star contract at the prep level. But as impressive as the list of names may be, a signing class with seven players is certainly strange. Let's take a look at why Sanders has taken such a light-hearted approach to recruiting high school prospects, and whether the transfer-first method he often employs is a sustainable model.

Transfers have priority again

Even as Sanders added over seventy new players to his roster, an overwhelming majority of them came through the transfer portal. A year after signing a whopping 51 transfers in 2023, Colorado added just under half that number with 24 transfers heading to Boulder ahead of the 2024 season.

That's still second among power conference schools, just behind Louisville's whopping 26-player transfer class. Seven of those transfers score four stars on the 247Sports rankings. By comparison, Colorado only lost 13 players to the portal, in stark contrast to last year's 56-player exodus.

Clearly, Colorado is in a much better place than it was a year ago. Taking into account the six early signees and transfers who had already joined the program, the Buffaloes had filled 83 of their available 85 scholarships before the February signing period. Linebacker Kyeran Garcia pushed that number to 84, leaving just one scholarship spot available as the Buffs turned their eyes to offseason workouts and spring training.

Does the transfer model work?

It's clear that Sanders is prioritizing immediate impact players who have been tested in college. More than 60% of Colorado's roster consists of previous transfers or recent additions through the portal. In fact, Sanders has done a good job of finding transfers with multiple years of eligibility, giving those players more time to gain experience in his system and fit into the culture.

But this strategy could reach a turning point this offseason. Barring any surprise redshirt decisions, Colorado has 28 players completely ineligible, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Seven players from the 2024 transfer window have only one year left to play. Additionally, younger names like two-way superstar Travis Hunter are eligible to sign up for 2025 NFL draft.

That turnover will put Sanders' selection philosophy to the test. He could (and probably will) go back to the portal for answers, but it's much easier to build a program with internal options. Consistency is key college footballespecially from a team building perspective.

Elite programs work hard to retain and develop players while selectively using the portal to supplement and address specific pressing needs. However, Sanders didn't have the luxury of inheriting a stable situation at Colorado, so it makes sense that he would use the portal for an injection of talent early in his tenure.

The 2024 high school recruiting cycle was a big step in talent acquisition; Few schools boast a better ratio of class size to blue chip prospects than Colorado. But Sanders may need to prioritize high school recruiting a bit more if he really wants to build the Buffaloes into a consistent contender.