Sports
Colorado Football Recruiting: National Signing Day class falls flat as Deion Sanders doubles transfers
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made waves last year with his rapid roster turnover, netting 72 new additions before his first season with the Buffaloes. Of those, 21 came from high school – a fairly standard recruiting prep class in the modern era college football. After that tone-setting first offseason, the Buffaloes have been relatively quiet this year.
Now that the dust has settled after the traditional national signing day in February, a look at Colorado's class shows that Sanders and his staff have signed just seven high school players. It is by far the smallest recruiting class among power conference programs and ranks 117th in the 247Sports Team Composite – right behind Hawaii, Connecticut and Buffalo.
Don't let the rankings fool you, though; Colorado eschewed quantity in favor of quality. Four of the Buffaloes' seven signees are rated as four-star prospects. Three of those players are in the top 100, highlighted by five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, who is the No. 1 ranked offensive lineman and No. 13 in his class.
This is the second year in a row that Sanders has signed a five-star contract at the prep level. But as impressive as the list of names may be, a signing class with seven players is certainly strange. Let's take a look at why Sanders has taken such a light-hearted approach to recruiting high school prospects, and whether the transfer-first method he often employs is a sustainable model.
Transfers have priority again
Even as Sanders added over seventy new players to his roster, an overwhelming majority of them came through the transfer portal. A year after signing a whopping 51 transfers in 2023, Colorado added just under half that number with 24 transfers heading to Boulder ahead of the 2024 season.
That's still second among power conference schools, just behind Louisville's whopping 26-player transfer class. Seven of those transfers score four stars on the 247Sports rankings. By comparison, Colorado only lost 13 players to the portal, in stark contrast to last year's 56-player exodus.
Clearly, Colorado is in a much better place than it was a year ago. Taking into account the six early signees and transfers who had already joined the program, the Buffaloes had filled 83 of their available 85 scholarships before the February signing period. Linebacker Kyeran Garcia pushed that number to 84, leaving just one scholarship spot available as the Buffs turned their eyes to offseason workouts and spring training.
Does the transfer model work?
It's clear that Sanders is prioritizing immediate impact players who have been tested in college. More than 60% of Colorado's roster consists of previous transfers or recent additions through the portal. In fact, Sanders has done a good job of finding transfers with multiple years of eligibility, giving those players more time to gain experience in his system and fit into the culture.
But this strategy could reach a turning point this offseason. Barring any surprise redshirt decisions, Colorado has 28 players completely ineligible, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Seven players from the 2024 transfer window have only one year left to play. Additionally, younger names like two-way superstar Travis Hunter are eligible to sign up for 2025 NFL draft.
That turnover will put Sanders' selection philosophy to the test. He could (and probably will) go back to the portal for answers, but it's much easier to build a program with internal options. Consistency is key college footballespecially from a team building perspective.
Elite programs work hard to retain and develop players while selectively using the portal to supplement and address specific pressing needs. However, Sanders didn't have the luxury of inheriting a stable situation at Colorado, so it makes sense that he would use the portal for an injection of talent early in his tenure.
The 2024 high school recruiting cycle was a big step in talent acquisition; Few schools boast a better ratio of class size to blue chip prospects than Colorado. But Sanders may need to prioritize high school recruiting a bit more if he really wants to build the Buffaloes into a consistent contender.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/colorado-football-recruiting-national-signing-day-class-falls-flat-as-deion-sanders-doubles-down-on-transfers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Colorado Football Recruiting: National Signing Day class falls flat as Deion Sanders doubles transfers
- The Minister issues a letter to the KLSH staff
- Donald Trump wins Nevada Republican caucus
- Freedom column: Most Canadians still support Emergency Act, poll finds
- Stock market today: Wall Street advances to set new records, as S&P 500 briefly exceeds 5,000
- Jokowi targets 41 national strategic projects to be completed in 2024
- Australia overcame Raza special to set up the U19 World Cup final against India
- Pakistan elections: 5 things you need to know as Imran Khan-backed candidates lead | Pakistan News
- Live blog:Erdogan vows to draw global attention to Israeli 'war crimes'
- After all, the Supreme Court may not treat Donald Trump as an insurrectionist
- Like a black teeka on a child's forehead: PM Narendra Modi
- Women's ice hockey hosts Maine on Friday