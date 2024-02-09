Julius Peppers in, Antonio Gates out





LAS VEGAS Julius Peppers has arrived. Antonio Gates has to wait. It's no surprise that Peppers, the former defensive end who ranks fourth on the NFL's all-time list with 159 sacks, was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot. Peppers, who played for the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears during a 17-year NFL career, has the rare distinction of being named to an All-Decade Team for two decades. He leads a class of 2024 that features Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Patrick Willis and Dwight Freeney as modern prospects. Randy Gradishar and Steve McMichael were chosen as senior prospects for the seven-member class, which was unveiled Thursday night during the NFL Honors show. Among the Hall of Fame's achievements: Peppers, a nine-time Pro Bowl pick, is the only player in NFL history to post 100 sacks and 10 interceptions. His 52 forced fumbles rank second in NFL history (Robert Mathis, 54).

The greatest kick returner in NFL history, Hester is fittingly the first primary returner selected for the Hall. The former Bears star, named a finalist for the third time, has the most kick-return touchdowns in NFL history (19).

Freeney, a former Super Bowl champion with the Indianapolis Colts, was a two-time finalist and generated 125 career sacks.

Johnson, the former Houston Texans dynamo, is one of only three players during the Super Bowl era to lead the NFL in receiving yards in consecutive seasons (along with Jerry Rice and Calvin Johnson). He was a three-time finalist.

Willis played eight seasons as a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, earning five first-team All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl nods. He was a two-time NFL leader in tackles and was named a finalist for the fifth time.

The face of the “Orange Crush” defense for the Denver Broncos in the 1970s, Gradishar was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1978. A seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker, he never missed a game during his 10-year career.

McMichael is the fourth member of the 1980s Bears defense to be elected to the Hall, following Mike Singletary, Richard Dent and Dan Hampton. Although he earned just two Pro Bowl selections in fifteen seasons, his 95 sacks rank fourth all-time for defensive tackles. SUPER BOWL CENTRAL: Latest Super Bowl 58 news, stats, odds, matchups and more. However, Gates was a notable omission as he was the only other finalist besides Peppers on the first round of voting. The former San Diego Chargers star, who blossomed after transitioning from a college basketball career, caught more touchdowns (116) than any tight end in NFL history. Other finalists who were bypassed included senior prospect Art Powell, who played as a receiver in the AFL for the New York Titans and Oakland Raiders; and Buddy Parker, who coached the Detroit Lions to back-to-back NFL titles in the 1950s.

