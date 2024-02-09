Vintage Hockey Association Preview of the host's state tournament





The MN Oldtimers Hockey Associationwhich has been around since the early 1980s, will host their very first performance State Tournament Preview at DeGidio's restaurant Monday, March 4, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. It is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE. Hor d'oeuvres are served. Location at DeGidio's is in the back room. T Historically, the association has hosted three major events each year; a fall luncheon, a golf tournament and a spring roast. Their primary charity is the John Mariucci Lodge at Camp Confidence for disabled children, located on Lake Sylvan in northern Minnesota. They have raised several hundred thousand dollars for this program so far and it has been one of Mariucci's favorite causes. This State Tournament Preview is a first for the Old Timers Association. Mike McGrawa local hockey celebrity, is now the president of this organization. The State Tournament Preview will be in the form of a expert panel discussion. Featured presenters/panelists include: Danny Ryan Youth Hockey Hub

Loren Nelson Legacy Hockey

Dave La Vaque Legacy Hockey, MN Hockey Hub

Jerry Borough Minnesota Hockey Connection

Karl Schuettler Minnhock Blog and Youth Hockey Hub Podcast Each of these analysts sees a minimum of 50 high school games per year and attends the Elite League games in the fall. This new format promises to be very informative and entertaining. Each presenter will get 10 minutes to talk about the Class A and Class AA tournaments, followed by 5 minutes to talk about who they see as top performers and their picks for Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek's top goalie. The evening conversation ends with questions. It should be a fun evening and a great way to get some serious insight into the upcoming tournament. If you would like more information about this event, about the association's other events or about how you can become a member of the MN Old Timers Hockey Association, please contact: Mike McGraw

President of the Minnesota Old Timers Assoc.

612-801-1660

[email protected]

