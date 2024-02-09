GGRAsia – Inspire launch event on March 5, Maroon 5 concerts days later





Inspire launch event on March 5, Maroon 5 concerts days later Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, a complex with arecently opened casino for foreigners only South Korea will host a launch ceremony for 500 invited VIP guests on March 5, featuring Mohegan and Korean cultural elements, according to a Thursday press release. The property (pictured) is run by the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, trading as Mohegan Gaming, which represents a Native American tribe. The ceremony will kick off with Inspire Salute, a concert featuring K-pop artists, which will take place on March 2. The ribbon cutting on March 5 will trigger a series of festive events that month, including concerts by American rock band Maroon 5 on March 8 and 9 at the 15,000-capacity Inspire Arena. Additionally, a private party-style event will take place on March 14 at the property's Splash Bay indoor water park. There will be hip-hop and DJ performances. An international table tennis competition, WTT Champions Incheon, will be held at the Inspire Arena from March 27 to 31, also celebrating the 100th anniversary of Korean table tennis as an organized sport. A total of 32 world-class players will participate, including Koreans Yubin Shin and Jihee Jeon, and Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha from China. Ray Pineault, president and CEO of Mohegan Gaming, said in the announcement about the upcoming ceremony and events for March: This is not only a celebration of our newest offering, but a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. He added: Hosting Maroon 5 and a range of world-class entertainment reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. Chen Si, President of Mohegan Inspires, also said: It is exciting to see Mohegan Inspire gearing up for this grand opening celebration, a testament to the hard work and dedication that has brought us to this moment. Mohegan Inspire had a soft opening for non-gaming facilities on November 30, including: a five-star hotel with three towers and 1,275 rooms; the multi-purpose arena described as South Korea's first such facility; a digital entertainment street called Aurora; directly managed restaurants; and meeting, incentive, conference and exhibition (MICE) facilities.

