Gymnastics resumes Friday with City Foe Temple for senior meet





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania gymnastics team wraps up its mini two-meet homestand on Friday evening, hosting Temple at The Palestra for its Senior Meet. The Quakers are back home after a two-meet weekend last week, having participated in the Towson Invitation Friday evening and the Alumni Meet at home on Sunday. Meet 7: Penn vs. Temple (Senior Meet) Friday February 9 | 6:00 PM | The Palestra | Philadelphia, Pa.

Watch(ESPN+, NBCSP+) |Live stats|Introducing notes Back on track Penn will look to get back to its high-scoring ways on Friday after underperforming expectations last time out. Entering last Friday's quad at Towson, the Quakers had achieved three consecutive team scores of 195.000 or higher for the first time in program history. Against the Tigers, George Washington and William & Mary, Penn finished second with a score of 194.550 before falling to Cornell Sunday with a score of 193.750, the program's lowest score since the Jan. 5 season opener (192.575). Another weekly honor! The Quakers earned another weekly Gymnastics East Conference (GEC) award as sophomores on Wednesday. Skyelar Kerico was named GEC Gymnast of the Week for the second time in her career. Kerico posted two new career best scores in the all-around, debuting with a 39.150 on Friday and then breaking it again with a 39.225 on Sunday, earning the second-best all-around score in program history. Competing against GEC foes Bridgeport, Cornell and William & Mary, Kerico won three events on vault (9.825), uneven bars (9.850) and balance beam (9.775), including two outright (bars and beam). RTN rankings Penn enters Week 6 at No. 49 of Road To Nationals with an average score of 194.471. Temple is ranked #59 by RTN, with an average score of 193,515. We meet again This will be the third meet of the season between Penn and Temple and the first time in a dual-meet setting. The Quakers topped the Owls at the Keystone Classic on January 5 and defeated them again the following week to win the Lindsey Ferris Invitational at GW. On Friday night, Penn will be looking for Temple's seasonal cleanup at The Palestra. Rotation notes *It was a strong Sunday on vault for the Quakers, who recorded six scores of 9.7 or higher on the event. Skyelar Kerico And Jordan Barrow finished in a three-way tie for the win with matching scores of 9,825. *Kerico's second of three wins came in the uneven bars with a 9.850. Sophia Paris took second place (9.775) with Zara Gazdak tied for eighth (9,725). *Kerico did business on the balance beam with a score of 9.775 Samantha Wu And Carly Oniki shared third place (9,675). Kiersten Belkoff finished tied for ninth (9,600) in her return to the lineup. *With a score of 9,800, Emma Davies finished the meet tied for fourth place on floor exercise. Gazdak finished in fifth place at 9,800 with five others. *As previously mentioned, it was a career-high score of 39.225 for Kerico in the all-around, tied for the second-best mark in program history. Scouting Temple The Owls are looking for their second dual win of the season and first since Jan. 21 against Towson. Last time out, Temple scored a 193.425 to beat Fisk and Talladega College, but fell to Auburn last weekend. The Cherry and White had 14 scores of 9.7 or better during the match, including a pair of 9.8s, one from Renee Schugman and the other from Amelia Budd. Schugman scored a 9.700 or better on all three events (vault, beam, floor), while Budd finished sixth on vault with her 9.800. Follow the action Friday's game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and regionally via NBC Sports Philadelphia+. Live statistics are provided via Virtius. For the latest Penn gymnastics news, follow @PennGym on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, and on the web at PennAthletics.com. #GoPennFight

#FightOnPenn

