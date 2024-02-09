Randy Gradishar elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024





LAS VEGAS The heart of the Broncos' 'Orange Crush' defense is on its way to pro football immortality. Randy Gradishar has been officially elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday during the NFL Honors. Gradishar was selected as a Senior Finalist for the Hall of Fame in August and has now officially gained entry into professional football's most exclusive club. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August as the first representative of the Broncos' “Orange Crush” defense that led Denver to its first playoff and Super Bowl appearance. The 1978 Defensive Player of the Year and the Broncos' all-time leading tackler learned of the news in recent days during a surprise announcement that included representatives from the Hall of Fame, Hall of Famer Steve Atwater, Ring of Famers and “Orange Crush”. teammates Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson, Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner and owner Carrie Walton Penner, among several others. “We would like to congratulate Randy Gradishar from all of Broncos Country on becoming the latest Denver Bronco to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Greg Penner said in a statement. “Without a doubt, Randy is one of the most impactful figures in Broncos history and one of the greatest linebackers of all time. The iconic “Orange Crush” will finally have its first Hall of Famer, and there couldn't be a better representative of our first Super Bowl team and this organization than Randy. “Carrie and I were honored to be part of Randy's 'Knock on the Door' surprise a few weeks ago. He has been waiting almost 40 years for this moment and we are excited to celebrate Randy this summer as he continues his well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.” Gradishar is elected after his fourth chance as a Hall of Fame finalist. He was a modern era finalist in 2003 and 2008 and a senior finalist for the Centennial Slate in 2020. During his 10-year career from 1974-83, Gradishar became one of the most dominant linebackers in NFL history. A seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, Gradishar posted a franchise-high 2,049 tackles. He also recorded 19.5 sacks, 20 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns. Gradishar is one of only 10 linebackers in NFL history with at least seven Pro Bowls, 20 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries and now joins the other nine players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Ohio State product, who was inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 1989, becomes the 14th Bronco and seventh Broncos defenseman in the Hall of Fame, joining Willie Brown, John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Floyd Little, Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis, Brian Dawkins, Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Steve Atwater, John Lynch, Peyton Manning and DeMarcus Ware.

