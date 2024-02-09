The Australian Open heralds a big year for tennis – The Colgate Maroon-News





AP Photo / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake The Australian Open, one of the most prestigious tournaments in professional tennis, ended on Sunday, January 29. The tournament, held at the National Tennis Center at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, started on Sunday, January 15 and lasted for two weeks. Well over a million fans attended the games, breaking the previous attendance record with more than 200,000 people. These numbers brought enormous energy to the players, which was reflected in the quality of their matches. The players qualified for the tournament through their rankings, qualifying rounds and wildcards. With ranking points at stake and more than 13 million Australian dollars paid out to the winners, both the men and women fought hard to come out on top. In the men's tournament, Jannik Sinner, representing Italy, won his first Grand Slam singles title. At just 22 years old, Sinner joins the Big three, a nickname that refers to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, all players who won the Australian Open before turning 23. Sinner faced Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the championship match, even though neither player was favored to get that far in the tournament. Djokovic, the defending champion and winner of 24 Grand Slams in men's singles, was the slight favorite but in a shock turn of events he lost to Sinner in the semi-finals. Another angry took place during the men's quarterfinals: German star Alexander Zverevs won against 2o-year-old Carlos Alcaraz from Spain. It was the big break for the six-seeded Zverevs after spending most of 2022 recovering from injury. He advanced to the semifinals, leaving Alcaraz as the second seed. On the women's side of the tour, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus defended her 2023 Australian Open title by winning this year's tournament. Sabalenka's impressive play made her the talk of the tennis world. At only 25 years old, she is the first woman in 11 years to win consecutive titles. She rolled through the tournament with assertive dominance. Throughout the entire competition, she only had to play one tiebreak, and in the past six tournaments, she reached the semifinals in every tournament. Sabalenka triumphed in the final against Zheng Qinwen from China. America's Rising Star Coco Gauff, reached the semi-finals before losing to Sabalenka in a close match. The 19-year-old prodigy already has one Grand Slam title to her name, which she earned with a victory against Sabalenka at the US Open last September. She plays with a poise far beyond her age and reaches the final rounds of several Grand Slams. After this year's incredible tournament, tennis fans are looking forward to three more Grand Slams this year. The 2024 French Open will take place from May 20 to June 9 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. It seems likely that both the level of competition and the size of the crowds at these tournaments will continue to rise.

