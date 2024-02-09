Sports
Huskers return home to Face Arkansas, Gonzaga – University of Nebraska
The Nebraska men's tennis team (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will play this weekend, February 10 and 11. Both matches will take place at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center, with the Huskers taking on Saturday at 1:00 PM (CT) and the Bulldogs take on the Razorbacks at 11 a.m. (CT). Live stats and video will be available on Huskers.com, as well as live updates and content posted on X/Twitter at @HuskerMTennis.
Scouting Arkansas (4-2, 0-0 SEC)/series history:
– The Razorbacks are off to a 4-2 start to the 2024 season, with losses to MTSU and No. 25 Memphis.
– UA finished the 2022-2023 season ranked No. 75, and senior Melvin Manuel was recently ranked No. 107 by ITA.
– Head Coach Jay Udwadia is in his second season with the Razorbacks and his 19th as a collegiate coach. As head coach at OSU, the team reached as high as No. 4 in the national rankings.
– Series history: 0-5 RE; Since the team's first game in 1986, NU has gone 0-5 against Arkansas.
Scouting Gonzaga (2-0, 0-0 WCC)/series history:
– The Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start to the 2024 season and will take on Omaha on Feb. 10 before competing in Lincoln.
– GU finished the 2022-2023 season ranked No. 69 by ITA.
– Head Coach DJ Gurule is in his third season with the men's tennis team after coaching the women's team for 17 years.
– Series history: 0-0; The Feb. 11 game will be the first between the Huskers and Bulldogs.
Junior Anton Shepp was recently ranked No. 113 by ITA with his 8-3 record and upset win over Alabama's #51 Enzo Aguiard. The last Husker to be nationally ranked in singles was Roni Hietaranta, reaching No. 75 in the 2022-2023 season. The Huskers also started the spring season with two straight Big Ten honors. Shepp was named Big Ten Player of the Week on January 17 and Calvin Mueller on January 24. Both Shepp and Mueller were recognized for their perfect 4-0 weeks and outright wins.
NU has a 5-2 record so far in the 2023-2024 season, the best start for the team since 2018. The Big Red is coming off a tough 0-7 loss to Baylor, where four Huskers are coming off their first singles losses collected. season.
Stay tuned to Husker Men's Tennis social media channels to stay up to date with match updates and content.
