Test cricket is much better now than it was 60 years ago





Are we lucky enough to be able to watch now or what? In their opening Test in Hyderabad, England, under Ben Stokes, scored 3.8 runs and 4.1 per over in their two innings, while in Visakhapatnam they scored at 4.5 and 4.2. In their first innings of their opening Test in 1963-64, they scored 317 from 190.4 overs, in other words 1.6 per over. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett took off like trains; their antecedent, Brian Bolus, opened the series for England with 88 in 415 minutes (sorry, the number of balls for each innings was not recorded at the time). England understandably played for a draw from the start that opening Test in Madras, as Chennai was, because so many of their players were sick that they couldn't pick a balanced side. Don Wilson, a left-arm spinner who batted at number 10 for Yorkshire, was at four for England. Yet Indian left-arm spinner Bapu Nadkarni bowled 32 overs, of which 27 were virgins, for a sum of five singles. At one point he bowled 131 balls in a row without conceding a run. Last winter, quite a few England players were ill going into the opening day of their three-Test series against Pakistan, but that didn't stop them picking up 506 for four wickets on day one. The flesh may have been weak, but the spirit was willing. How players used to deny their talents for the good of the team, as it was perceived at the time, but not for their sport, because it was so boring and joyless. Ken Barrington is built on exactly the same physical lines as Jonny Bairstow; I bowled to him in the nets after he retired and became England manager, and I can guarantee he pulled a long ball, just like Bairstow does today (except it was called a pull drive then). In that opening Test 60 years ago, after Bolus had set the tone, Barrington blocked Nadkarni and scored 80 in five and a quarter minutes.

