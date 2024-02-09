Connect with us

USF football, Golesh signed an elite mid-major 2024 recruiting class

USF football coach Alex Golesh and his staff worked until the eleventh hour to complete their historic 2024 recruiting class. During Tuesday night's men's basketball game, Golesh was still trying to secure the addition of Tampa Bay Tech three-star cornerback Camren Campbell, a one-time Michigan State commit.

The effort has clearly paid off. The Bulls high school recruiting class is one of the best mid-major efforts of the past fifteen years.

The Bulls are number 48 nationally in the 247Sports composite. That will be their highest result since 2014, when the Willie Taggarts group finished in 42nd place.

USF's ranking is also the best among programs outside the Power Four conferences. Since 2010, only seven mid-major programs have finished higher: the 14 Bulls, plus 2016 Houston (36th), 2011 TCU (28th), 2010 BYU (33rd) and 2020-22 Cincinnati (42nd, 45th and 42nd).

Quinton Flowers was part of the last USF recruiting class to finish higher than the Bulls' 2024 group.
Quinton Flowers was part of the last USF recruiting class to finish higher than the Bulls' 2024 group. [ Times (2017) ]

Golesh's class also does well in other metrics. The average Bulls player rating is 85.42. That's the equivalent of an average of three stars, that 247Sports describes as a capable starter at a major program or an impact player at a high school.

This class average rating is the best for USF since at least 2010 (some from previous years are incomplete). Only seven mid-major programs have done better during that period.

The site combines quantity and quality to award teams points. USF got 197.92. That's also the Bulls' best performance since at least 2010, and only three mid-majors have done better (16 Houston, 11 TCU and 10 BYU).

And the star power is considerable. Four-star tight end Jonathan Echols of Bradenton's IMG Academy is the schools 10th best signee of the modern recruiting era. Classmate Fred Gaskin is 19th.

I feel this adds to the foundation we have laid, Golesh said during his signing day press conference.

Golesh said he was humbled by the accolades, but he doesn't follow recruiting rankings closely.

None of it matters until we get on the football field and start attacking, Golesh said.

While recruiting rankings are imperfect, they have value. Taggart's highly rated 14 class produced three of the best players in school history: Quinton Flowers, DErnest Johnson and Marlon Mack. Houston's top-40 class in '16 featured record-breaking quarterback DEriq King and future first-round pick Ed Oliver. TCU's 2011 top-30 class featured Trevone Boykin, who finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting three years later.

We won't know for a few years whether Golesh's first full recruiting cycle has such star power. But the first indications are promising.

