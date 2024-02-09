Deep Fakes and propaganda for AGI

Photo credit: Ian Perain via Unsplash.

Deep fakes are an exciting and disturbing application of artificial intelligence. Deep fakes use AI deep learning algorithms to create or manipulate audio and video recordings with a high degree of realism. The term deep fake is a portmanteau of deep learning and fake, and emphasizes the use of deep neural networks to generate convincingly realistic fake content. These AI models are trained on massive datasets of real images, videos and voice recordings to learn how to replicate human appearances, expressions and voices with astonishing accuracy.

Creating deep fakes requires two complementary AI systems: one that generates the fake images or videos (the generator) and another that tries to detect the fakes (the discriminator). By means ofgenerative adversarial networks(GANs), these systems work in opposition to each other, with the generator trying to get the discriminator to pass on its counterfeits, and the discriminator trying to unmask the generator's counterfeits. This interaction between generator and discriminator continuously improves the quality of the generated counterfeits until, ideally, they become indistinguishable from authentic content to the human eye or ear.

Benign and malicious use

Deep fakes can have benign and malicious applications. On the plus side, they can be used in the entertainment industry to de-age actors, copy languages ​​with lip-sync accuracy, or bring historical figures to life in educational settings. However, the technology also entails significant ethical and social risks. It can be used to create fake news, manipulate public opinion, impersonate people, fabricate evidence, invade personal privacy and even give the impression that someone has been kidnapped. Deep fakes threaten widespread harm to individuals and society.

The rise of deep fakes challenges traditional views on trust and authenticity in the digital world. As these AI-generated counterfeits become more sophisticated, distinguishing between real and fake content may become increasingly difficult for both individuals and automated systems, posing serious challenges to information integrity, security and democracy. As a result, there is a growing need for advanced detection techniques, legal frameworks and ethical guidelines to counter the risks associated with deep fake technology.

Blowing up AIs Real performance

Deep Fakes raise an interesting problem for AI and AI's relationship with artificial general intelligence (AGI), which, as an idol for destruction, was the subject of my recent series on Evolution News. It would be one thing if artificial intelligence developed so powerfully over time that it eventually morphed into artificial general intelligence (although this prospect is a pipe dream if my previous arguments hold). But what if instead AI is used to give the impression that AGI has been achieved or is about to be achieved? This would be like a deceitful scientist claiming to have made discoveries worthy of a Nobel Prize, but later being shown to have fabricated the results, with the discoveries being false and any research papers touting them having to be retracted. We have witnessed this kind of thing in academia (see the case of J. Hendrik Schn in my piece Academic steroids: plagiarism and data falsification as performance enhancers in higher education).

But can such fictions also occur that make AI seem more powerful than it actually is? Consider the following YouTube video that has over 100 million views:

The video shows an alleged table tennis match between a robot and a top human player. Yet the video is not a real match. Instead, it's an exercise in computer-generated imagery (CGI). Such videos are elaborately produced and require a significant amount of post-production work to create the illusion of a competitive game between a robot and a human. These videos attract viewers andeven win prizes. But as critics point out, they are misleading: the videos are all about after-the-fact image manipulation and not a real demonstration of robotic capabilities in table tennis.

Such image manipulation, to give the impression that a robot is matching or even surpassing the capabilities of human table tennis, is itself a matter of AI. So we are dealing here with an apparent AI robot that is simulated by AI-generated images. Why are you doing this? Because AI robots are not capable of playing a decent game of table tennis, but AI-generated images can give the impression that AI robots can.

Take a chance

If I had to make a guess about the future of AGI as it will exist in the public consciousness, it is that AI will never actually achieve AGI, but nevertheless AI can be used deceptively to give the impression that AGI has been achieved . This can lead people to believe that AGI has been achieved, when in reality this is not the case. Like the Wizard of Oz, people will always be behind the curtain, pulling the strings and manipulating the outcomes, making what is essentially human intervention appear entirely the work of computer machines.

So this is the danger and temptation that AI faces, not that it will achieve AGI, but that it will be abused to give the impression that AGI has been achieved. The challenge for us will be to keep our wits about us and make sure we look behind the scenes. AGI worshipers love to advocate for AGI. The best way they can do this is by hijacking conventional artificial intelligence and making it appear to do things it can't actually do. Our job as AGI debunkers will be to expose such subterfuge.

Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on BillDembski.com.