McMichael selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame





LAS VEGAS Longhorn legend Steve McMichael has been selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024, the league announced Thursday evening during the annual NFL Honors. McMichael becomes the fifth former Longhorn to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Earl Campbell, Bobby Dillon, Tom Landry and Bobby Layne. In addition to the five Texas Football greats in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Texas Ex Tex Schramm, a Dallas Cowboys and professional football manager for 44 years, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991. McMichael was an integral member of the Chicago Bears' famed '46' defense, which led the team to a Super Bowl XX championship before the 1985 season. Originally drafted by the New England Patriots in 1980, McMichael signed with Chicago in 1981 and became a two-time first-team All-Pro, three-time second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection. He played in the league for 15 years, retiring in 1994 after a final season with Green Bay. He set a Bears franchise record by playing in 191 consecutive games and ranks second in team history with 92.5 sacks. All told, he recorded 847 tackles, 95 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries in 213 NFL games. McMichael had seven seasons with at least eight sacks, becoming one of five defensive tackles since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to have at least seven such seasons. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Longhorn Hall of Honor, Texas High School Sports Hall of Fame and Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame, McMichael was a unanimous first-team All-American in 1979 after leading a Longhorn defense had led those fewer than nine points per game. McMichael was a four-year letterman at Texas (1976-79) and was a member of the 1977 Southwest Conference Championship team. He was selected to the All-Southwest Conference twice (1978-79) and graduated as Texas' all-time leader in career tackles (369) and sacks (30). McMichael was a finalist for the Lombardi and Outland Awards in 1979, claiming team and Hula Bowl MVP honors that season after totaling 133 tackles. During his tenure at Texas, he also posted 40 tackles for loss, 99 quarterback pressures and 11 forced fumbles as the Longhorns recorded an impressive 34-12-1 record. McMichael revealed in April 2021 that he suffers from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He received the ALS Courage Award during a ceremony at Soldier Field in September. His wife, Misty, represented him at the Hall of Fame announcement in Las Vegas on Thursday evening. The seven-member Class of 2024 also includes defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker Randy Gradishar, return specialist Devin Hester, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive end Julius Peppers and linebacker Patrick Willis. The seven Hall of Famers will be officially inducted on August 3 in Canton, Ohio.

