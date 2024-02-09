Sports
Aaron Finch calls for a major overhaul in ODI cricket, says games are too long: it's going to 40 overs
Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has called for One Day Internationals (ODIs) to be reduced to 40 overs as he believes audiences are no longer keen on sitting through a full 50-over match.
Photo Caption: Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch in this file photo. (Getty)
Story Highlights:
-
Aaron Finch said reducing the ODI surplus to 40 could increase viewership.
-
Aaron Finch advocates that the ODI format emulates NatWest Pro40.
Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has proposed a unique idea to revive One-Day International (ODI) cricket by reducing the number of overs from 50 to 40. Finch suggests that this change could attract more crowds and increase the could renew interest in the format.
He argues that the current 50-over format can feel lengthy, especially when matches are affected by slow over rates.
Despite the success of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, concerns remain over the format's relevance and popularity. T20 cricket, known for its fast-paced action and the popularity of franchise competitions, has overshadowed ODI cricket in recent years.
The 37-year-old Finch believes that adopting a format similar to the NatWest Pro40 League could help bring the excitement back into ODI cricket and increase its popularity again.
People will argue that it is a glorified T20 game: Aaron Finch
“I think it will go to 40 overs, I would like to see that. In England they used to have the pro-40 and that was a huge competition. I think the game has gone on too long in my opinion. The speed at which the teams their 50 overs bowling is so slow, it's about 11 or 12 overs an hour and that's not acceptable. People will argue it may be a glorified T20 game but it's about the rush,” Finch told ESPNcricinfo.
The Pro40 League was a one-day cricket tournament held for first-class cricket counties in England and Wales. A 40-over format was adopted, with provisions to shorten matches to a minimum of 10 overs per team in case of delays.
On the other hand, another former Australian cricketer, Callum Ferguson, who was also involved in the conversation, suggested that Finch's idea would mainly benefit teams with a low success rate in ODIs and might not be beneficial to others.
“I'm not entirely convinced of that for every series. I think if you get the big dogs all playing against each other, I still think the 50-over game is exciting, and the ebbs and flows are great, but if that's so one-sided, when you've got the West Indies… trying to fight their way back to the World Cup, they're so off track, I think 40 overs could be suitable for that kind of series, it would closer together,” said Ferguson.
(Powered by AI, inputs by India Today)

