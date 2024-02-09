NFL's 2024 Hall of Fame inductees: Who made this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class?





Take out the gold jackets and let the busts shine. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is adding more members to its illustrious club. The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 was announced tonight, as several former players, coaches and contributors are officially Canton-bound. Ahead of the official announcement during the 2024 NFL Honors, a trio of players would be headed to the Hall, ex-Bears Steve McMichael, Devin Hester and Julius Peppers, according to the Chicago Sun Times. McMichael comes in as a senior inductee, while Hester and Peppers fall into the modern category. Additionally, Andre Johnson would also enter the class Texas reporter Patrick Storm. Who else is competing in the class of 2024? Here's a look at who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. MORE: Why return specialist Devin Hester is about to make NFL Hall of Fame history Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 Inductees Modern era players Dwight Freeney, DE/OLB, 2002-2017

Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR, 2006-2016

Andre Johnson, WR, 2003-2016

Julius Peppers, D.E., 2002-2016

Patrick Willis, L.B., 2007-2014 MORE: Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 inductees Seniors (last played over 25 years ago) Steve McMichael, D.T., 1980-1994

Randy Gradishar, LB, 1974-1983 Coach/contributor No coaches or contributors have been chosen for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2024. 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists Eric Allen, CB, 1988-2001

Jared Allen, DE, 2004-2015

Willie Anderson, O.T., 1996-2008

Jahri Evans, O.G., 2006-2017

Antonio Gates, TE, 2003-2018

Rodney Harrison, S, 1994-2008

Torry Holt, W.R., 1999-2009

Reggie Wayne, WR, 2001-2014

Darren Woodson, S, 1992-2003

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/nfl-hall-fame-inductees-2024-pro-football-hof-class/34a23115294f8f7ee25d69c1

