Gophers hockey 'old man' Justen Close is back in the zone, just in time for the stretch run

Justen Close is known for his calm demeanor at the net, his ability to stay focused under duress and his consistency as the starting goalie for the Gophers the past two seasons. The 25-year-old is the team's elder statesman, a graduate student whose no-nonsense approach on and off the ice draws comparisons to a wise senior citizen.

“We call him the old man,” said defenseman and close friend Carl Fish. “He's one of those guys who likes to have his coffee at dawn in the morning and maybe read the newspaper.”

Gophers goaltending coach Brennan Poderzay added: “It's a lot like having a conversation with your grandfather. There are times when I leave the crease and get coached by him, I feel immature.”

Don't look now, but grandpa is on the heater.

As the Gophers enter the regular season home stretch, Close has stepped up his play. He is on a 6-1-1 roll and is coming off a series at Wisconsin in which he stopped 62 of 64 shots as Minnesota defeated the Badgers 2-1 in overtime before settling for a 1-1 tie . He was named Big Ten first star of the week and will test his hot streak against Penn State on Friday and Saturday at 3M Arena in Mariucci.

“We're playing our best hockey of the year right now,” said Close, who has a 15-7-5 record, 2.41 goals against average and .920 save percentage this season. “We just continued to improve. I thought Saturday night in Wisconsin was our best game of the year. We just want to build on that.”

At 5-10 and 180 pounds, the Kindersley, Saskatchewan native is by no means a monster in net in an era where bigger goalies are becoming more common. He relies on his positioning, although he showed against Wisconsin that he was able to bounce back when necessary, especially during his 40-save performance on Friday.

“We're comfortable in any situation,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, “and he's putting good pressure on him right now.”

Its time of year

This isn't the first time Close has scored a second-half point for the Gophers. In the 2021-2022 season, he was inserted into the starting lineup in January when Jack LaFontaine abruptly signed with the Carolina Hurricanes. Close finished on an eight-game winning streak as the Gophers won the Big Ten regular season title.

He followed with a win over defending champion Massachusetts in the first round of the NCAA regionals, then posted a 24-save shutout of Western Michigan in the regional final, sending the Gophers to their first Frozen Four since 2014.

“It's the craziest story of my coaching career,” said Motzko, who played in just four games against Close over the past two seasons. “What a stupid coach I was, because I didn't use him before I did. He's just a good goalkeeper. And he's just good every day.”

Last year, Close was 11-4-1 from Jan. 1 through the Big Ten Tournament and then led the Gophers to the NCAA championship game with wins over Canisius (9-2), St. Cloud State (4-1) and Boston University (6-2). Minnesota lost 3-2 in overtime to Quinnipiac in the national title game, and that result continues to fuel Close.

“Even with his youth, he never shied away from the spotlight,” Poderzay said. “I remember how calm he was even last year during that national championship game.”

Finding his groove

Close and the Gophers got off to an up-and-down start, going 9-5-4 through the first half of the season. Close gave up three or more goals in nine of those games, a sign of growing pains for a team that lost five players who are now skating regularly in the NHL.

“We had to find ways to close out games, and we weren't necessarily successful at that,” Close said. “It was just part of the learning curve.”

The improvement is evident as Close has allowed just one goal in each of his past three games. His goal is to build on that success through April.

“We're trying to get another go at it,” Close said. “You want to enjoy every day here at the rink, but at the same time you have to stay focused on the team goals.”