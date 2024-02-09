Two Wildcats named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List





MANHATTAN, Kan. K-State juniors Kalen Culpepper And Tyson Neighbors were selected for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation's top amateur player, the organization announced Friday. K-State juniorsAndwere selected for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation's top amateur player, the organization announced Friday. With the additions of Culpepper and Neighbors, K-State has landed a total of six Wildcats on the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, with Jared King (2013) and Ross Kivett (2014), and Major Leaguers Nick Martini (2011) and Jordan Wicks (2021). ). A Baseball America Preseason First Team All-American, Culpepper is coming off a standout sophomore season in which he produced a career-best slash line of .325/.423/.576 with 10 home runs and 41 RB. The Wildcats' everyday starter is projected to be the No. 28 overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft from MLB Pipeline. The Memphis, Tennessee product was just one of three Wildcats to reach double-digit home runs, while his slugging percentage led the Cats' offense and ranked second in batting average. Culpepper was the top slugger for Team USA last summer when he led the Red, White and Blue with a .471 batting average and .853 slugging percentage. Neighbors enters the 2024 season ranked as the No. 1 reliever in the country by D1Baseball after a breakout season that saw him post a league-high 11 saves and 1.85 ERA. The consensus All-American and NCBWA Stopper of the Year Finalist held opponents to a .135 batting average with 86 strikeouts in 25 appearances. In 48 2/3 innings, Neighbors allowed just 10 earned runs and posted a 5-1 record. The Royse City, Texas, native broke the TrackMan-era pitch speed record last year at 99 mph in the series-opening win against Texas Tech. The preseason roster includes 55 players from high school and college baseball. The Golden Spikes Advisory Board will continuously maintain the award's watch list so that athletes can qualify themselves for the award based on their performance during the season. The Wildcats will kick off the 2024 campaign on February 16 at the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Arizona. K-State will open the season with games against Cal, Boston College and Georgetown during the three-day event at Salt River Park and Sloan Park, the spring training homes of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs. This is how you follow the 'Cats': Stay up to date with K-State baseball online at www.kstatesports.com and on the team's social media channels at FacebookX (formally known as Tweet ) And Instagram.

