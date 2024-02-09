Cricket Club seller skips first offer and lands second offer weeks later





Open this photo in the gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. 457 Elm Road, Toronto Asking price: $2,799,000 (October 2023) Selling price: $2,751,000 (Nov 2023) Previous sales price: $1.68 million (January 2015); $1.3 million (January 2007) Taxes: $13,592 (2023) Days on the market: 22 Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. The action Open this photo in the gallery: Open this photo in the gallery: The kitchen-diner has a long island, stainless steel appliances and an exit to the backyard.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. This four-bedroom home south of the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club was priced below the local norm, largely due to its location on a busy residential street. The sellers rejected an initial offer that included a significant discount. When that same buyer came back a few weeks later with an improved offer, they were rejected again because by then a new buyer had made an offer closer to the asking price. Unfortunately for the first buyer, the second offer was stronger than the first, and it was a firm deal, said broker Andre Kutyan. What they have Open this photo in the gallery: There are family rooms with gas fireplaces on the main and lower floors.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. Built in 2007, this two-story home has 2,774 square feet of living space, plus a double garage accessed from the basement. The living and dining rooms have 3 meter high ceilings. There are also family rooms with gas fireplaces on the main and lower floors. The kitchen-diner has a long island, stainless steel appliances and an exit to the backyard. Upstairs, the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and the largest of the homes, four bathrooms. The officers take Open this photo in the gallery: The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. It is in a good school district and close to amenities within walking distance, Mr. Kutyan said. Sitting on a 30-foot lot with a built-in two-car garage and almost 2,800 square feet, many of these homes competed on 25-foot lots with single garages and were significantly smaller in terms of square footage, so there's a lot of value in them a house like this.

